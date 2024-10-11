The Minnesota Lynx’s 18-point comeback attempt was successful after a wild four-point play by Courtney Williams put them up 84-83 in the closing seconds of Game One of the WNBA Finals. The Lynx struggled early out the gate and appeared to be on their way to an opening series loss as the Liberty looked more poison-prepared for the moment.

But Minnesota adjusted, staying around in the game and chipping away at the lead until they fueled an 18-2 comback capped off by Williams’s improbable three-pointer that turned into a four-point play that gave Minnesota an 84–83 lead. The shot proved to be important, as Minnesota maintained control of the game and ultimately secured the victory in overtime after a missed Breanna Stewart free-throw that would’ve given the Liberty the lead back.

Williams’s shot fueled the Lynx to secure one of the largest comeback wins in WNBA Finals history, ironically tied with the Liberty’s 1999 Game 2 victory over the Houston Comets.

Although the Liberty fought valiantly and even tied up the game at 93-93 in overtime, Napheesa Collier hit the tie-breaking turnaround jumper to put the Lynx up for good. Still, the Liberty had the opportunity to extend the game but Stewart missed the layup as the final seconds of overtime ticked away as Minnesota stole a road victory over the Liberty to go up 1-0 in the series.

Williams’s insane shot had the basketball world going crazy at the unexpected drama on Thursday evening.

ESPN basketball analyst Chiney Ogwumike posted, “Y’all heard me BARK last game! Courtney Williams is a DAWG!!!!!!”

“That is unreal. Courtney Williams,” said ESPN basketball analyst Monica McNutt.

“Courtney Williams is in full blown assasinate mode,” said WNBA Countdown host Elle Duncan

“Courtney Williams said f a midrange master im hitting triples with our lives on the line,” post notable WNBA commentator Christopher Williamson

Minnesota looks to use the momentum from their miraculous and historic comeback victory as they face New York in Game Two of the WNBA Finals on Sunday at 3 PM EST.