The Chicago Sky had a promising first half of the 2024 WNBA season. After starting the year strong, Chicago endured a four-game losing streak. However, they regained control and got crucial wins, one of which came against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces on July 16. Head coach Teresa Weatherspoon spoke about the Sky's eye-opening plans to build momentum during the 2024 WNBA All-Star and Paris Olympics breaks.

“The break is good. It really means a lot to us. Keeping us healthy, getting our bodies a little bit of rest, which they truly need. I want [the players] to go enjoy themselves and give themselves a moment away from the game. But at the same time, they're professionals. So they know to keep themselves ready and to come back and be ready to go because it's going to be important. We'll have at least two weeks to kind of work and put things in and get back together,” Weatherspoon said after Tuesday's Aces win.

“We will take [the Aces] win and try to allow it to give us that momentum we need going into that second half because it's important to get some good things we can build off of and will continue to grow.”

Chicago's win over Las Vegas was impressive for several reasons. First, the Aces were one of the hottest teams in the WNBA, having won eight of their last nine games. Second, the young Chicago squad held their own against several players participating in one or both of the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game and the Paris Olympics.

In addition to riding the positives from the Aces game, Chicago has the task of building chemistry with their new teammates following a blockbuster trade.

Sky look to keep growing amid notable roster change

On July 17, Chicago made a blockbuster trade with the Connecticut Sun that parted ways with sixth-year guard Marina Mabrey. The Sky sent Mabrey and a 2025 second-round draft pick for guards Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson, a 2025 first-round pick, and the rights to 2026 first-round pick swaps with Connecticut.

Mabrey was a major piece of Chicago's for two years. She led the Sky in scoring to start the 2024 season before being overtaken by Chennedy Carter's impressive offensive ascent. Chicago will have a big adjustment to make in Mabrey's absence, but the pieces they received in the trade should help ease the pain.

Former Minnesota Lynx-turned-Sun guard Rachel Banham joins the Sky as a nine-year WNBA veteran whose scoring and experience are highly valuable. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, Banham holds career averages of 5.2 points and 1.4 assists in 243 career games. In addition, Banham is a skilled shooter from deep. She holds a career three-point percentage of 36.9% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Moriah Jefferson, a 5-6 guard from UConn, was selected No. 2 overall by the San Antonio Stars in the 2016 WNBA Draft. She brings seven years of experience to the Sky after playing with the Las Vegas Aces, Lynx, Wings, and Phoenix Mercury. In 2023 with Phoenix, she averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds.

As Teresa Weatherspoon mentioned, the Sky want to use the 2024 WNBA All-Star and Paris Olympics breaks to build upon their momentum. In addition, they can take time to better know Banham and Jefferson. Perhaps the former Sun guards can provide the spark that allows Chicago to maintain its playoff standing going into the season's second half.