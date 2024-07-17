The Chicago Sky made some promising additions to their roster ahead of the 2024 WNBA season; however, the team has made a blockbuster trade that parts ways with one of their key starters. The Sky are sending sixth-year guard Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for picks and two depth players, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago is parting ways with Mabrey and a 2025 second-round pick for guards Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson, a 2025 first-round draft pick, and the rights to swap a 2026 first-round pick from Connecticut. Chicago Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca released a statement alongside the trade news:

“Marina has made a significant impact over the past two seasons with the Sky behind her scoring ability, playmaking, competitiveness, and commitment to the community,” Pagliocca said. “We appreciate all of her contributions to the organization and wish her continued success in the league.”

Marina Mabrey joined the Sky in 2023 after a three-year stint with the Dallas Wings. The Notre Dame product has been one of the most improved players in the WNBA, increasing her point averages every year she has been in the league. After averaging 13.6 points on a 35.1 percent shooting clip during her last season with the Wings, she leapt to 15.0 points per game on 39.0 percent from range with the Sky.

Through 23 games with Chicago in 2024, Mabrey averaged 14.0 points and a career-high 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds. Her offensive presence has been huge for Chicago, and her contributions will be missed.

Chicago's trade with the Sun marks one of the biggest of the 2024 WNBA season so far. However, the move sets the Sky up well in the long term.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.