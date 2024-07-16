The Connecticut Sun takes on the New York Liberty on Tuesday night. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Sun-Liberty prediction, odds, and pick.

This matchup features two of the WNBA's top teams, with both vying for playoff positioning as they head into the final stretch of the regular season. The Sun, led by their formidable defense and the stellar play of forward Alyssa Thomas, will look to capitalize on their home-court advantage. Connecticut's elite defense has been a cornerstone of their success this season and will be key in containing New York's high-powered offense.

The Liberty, however, may face some challenges if stars Breanna Stewart and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton are unable to play. Their potential absence could significantly impact New York's scoring output against the Sun's stingy defense.

Connecticut enters this game with momentum, while New York will be eager to bounce back from any recent setbacks. The Sun will aim to exploit any lineup adjustments the Liberty might need to make, potentially giving them an edge in this high-stakes encounter.

With playoff implications on the line, this game promises to be an intense battle between two of the league's top contenders, showcasing the best of WNBA basketball.

Here are the WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sun-Liberty Odds

Connecticut Sun: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +154

New York Liberty: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How To Watch Sun vs. Liberty

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Prime Video

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

Despite facing a tough challenge on the road, the Connecticut Sun have several key factors working in their favor that could lead to an upset victory over the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

The Sun's elite defense, ranked second in the league allowing just 78.9 points per game, will be crucial in containing the Liberty's high-powered offense. Connecticut's ability to disrupt opponents' rhythm and force turnovers could prove decisive against New York's sometimes turnover-prone offense.

Alyssa Thomas, the Sun's versatile forward, has been a force this season, nearly averaging a triple-double with 14.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game. Her all-around play and leadership will be vital in orchestrating Connecticut's offense and neutralizing New York's frontcourt.

The potential absence of Liberty stars Breanna Stewart and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton could significantly impact New York's offensive output. If either or both are unable to play, it opens up opportunities for the Sun to exploit mismatches and control the game's tempo.

Connecticut's recent momentum, coupled with their strong 7-3 record against the spread when facing teams with a winning percentage above .550, demonstrates their ability to compete with top-tier opponents. This resilience will be crucial in a hostile road environment.

Lastly, the Sun's balanced scoring attack, with five players averaging double figures, gives them multiple offensive options to keep the Liberty's defense guessing. This depth could prove invaluable in overcoming New York's home-court advantage and securing a statement road win.

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Liberty are poised to secure a crucial home victory against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, solidifying their position atop the Eastern Conference.

New York's high-powered offense, led by the formidable trio of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones, will be the key to overcoming Connecticut's stingy defense. Stewart, averaging 17 points and 8 rebounds per game, has been a consistent force for the Liberty this season. Her ability to score from multiple positions on the floor will stretch the Sun's defense thin.

Ionescu's elite playmaking skills (16 points, 5 assists per game) and three-point shooting prowess (3 threes per game) will create spacing and opportunities for her teammates. Jones' interior presence (13 points, 9 rebounds) will be crucial in neutralizing Connecticut's frontcourt.

The Liberty's home-court advantage at Barclays Center, where they've been dominant this season, will play a significant role. New York's impressive 15-3 record demonstrates their consistency and ability to perform at a high level.

While Connecticut boasts a strong defense, New York's balanced attack and multiple scoring options should prove too much to contain. The Liberty's depth, with players like Betnijah Laney and Courtney Vandersloot contributing significantly, gives them an edge in sustaining offensive pressure throughout the game.

Additionally, New York's recent strong form (9-1 in their last 10 games) indicates they're hitting their stride at the right time. Their ability to control the tempo and force turnovers could disrupt Connecticut's offensive rhythm.

With their superior offensive firepower, home-court advantage, and recent momentum, the New York Liberty are well-positioned to secure this important victory against the Connecticut Sun.

Final Sun-Liberty Prediction & Pick

The New York Liberty will win but narrowly fail to cover the 4.5-point spread against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

The Liberty's high-powered offense led by Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones gives them an edge, especially at home where they've been dominant. However, Connecticut's elite defense (ranked 2nd in the league) will keep the game close.

The potential absence of Stewart and Laney-Hamilton for New York could significantly impact their scoring output against the Sun's stingy defense. This factor, combined with Connecticut's strong 7-3 record against the spread when facing top teams, suggests a tighter contest. Expect a competitive game with New York winning by a slim margin, likely 2-3 points, allowing Connecticut to cover the spread.

Click Here for more betting news & prediction

Final Sun-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Connecticut Sun +4.5 (-110), Under 152.5 (-110)