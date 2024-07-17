Whenever the Indiana Fever is in town, the expectation is always for the arena to be jam-packed. The same happened when Caitlin Clark and the rest of her squad headed to face off against the Alanna Smith-led Minnesota Lynx. While a lot of people were in the stands, records were also broken for viewers who could not make the journey to Target Center.

This home game which the Lynx hosted garnered the most viewers ever in franchise history, per Sports Media Watch. It averaged 1.57 million viewers which was also record-breaking for the WNBA. The battle between Caitlin Clark and Alanna Smith had the seventh-largest audience in all of the association since 2002. Moreover, this officially makes 2024 hold all spots in the top ten when it comes to viewership. Each and every single one of those most-watched matchups involves Clark and the Fever.

To put this insane feat into perspective, the Lynx have won the WNBA Championship and reached the finals six times. But, the most viewers that their games ever got clocked in at around 778,000. This matchup against the Fever nearly doubled that number and it does not even feature their greatest star, Maya Moore.

Truly, Clark has left an indelible impact in women's basketball whether it is in the WNBA or in college. Her dynamic style of play attracts crowds and makes people want to verify how insanely talented she is when it comes to handling the on-court pressure of being a superstar. But, she is not all fame and talk. Clark also delivers big numbers and this game against the Lynx was no exception. The Fever even clawed closer to postseason contention due to her efforts.

How did Caitlin Clark do in Fever vs. Lynx?

The rookie played the most minutes out of anyone on the Fever again. Clark was a bit spotty in some of the 37 minutes of playing time that she was given and immediately got to work during the first possession. By the end of the game, she was able to notch 17 points. However, her horrid shooting night caused her to only sink five out of her 17 attempts from the field. The fact that she knocked down all five of her shots from the free-throw line helped increase her scoring output a lot too.

Her chops for facilitating the Fever offense were still quite good. Clark managed to notch six assists for the night. However, she got held back by the Lynx because they blitzed her passes quite a lot. This led to six costly turnovers which got the Alanna Smith-led squad into single-digit territory by crunch time.

On defense, Clark was still insanely good at taking advantage of awful passes in the lanes. She managed to get two steals throughout the night which capped off an insane 81-74 win. This is the Fever's 11th win of the season and they could be getting some much-needed momentum heading into the last few games of the season.