Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark spoke about playing alongside Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese as the two are on the same team during the upcoming WNBA All-Star game where Team WNBA takes on USA women's national team.

“Yea, it's gonna be fun,” Clark said according to ClutchPoints' Fever reporter Matthew Byrne. “I think obviously as two rookies, getting to share this experience with one another for the first time like it's super rare to be here as a rookie. And then to have two of us here, I think it's really great overall, obviously I think the fans are going to really be excited about it, but I'm excited to share the court honestly with everybody like meeting new people, this is my first experience here obviously just getting to know them over the course of the weekend and enjoying the experience.”

Angel Reese gives her thoughts on teaming with Fever's Caitlin Clark

Clark and Reese are seen as the top two rookies in the stacked class from this past WNBA draft where the Fever star went No. 1 overall where as the LSU product went seventh overall. The Sky star also spoke about the pairing with Clark to Malika Andrews of ESPN saying that it is “really cool” and even hoping that once the Olympics come back around in 2028, they will be teammates once again.

“It's gonna be really cool. I know so many fans are gonna come out to watch both of us, but I know a lot of people are just gonna be able to come to Phoenix,” Reese said.

“I'm sure it's already sold out,” Reese continued. “So being able to be in that environment, we're gonna be playing together for a while, so this is not gonna be the first time….hopefully 2028 we will be Olympians together too, so being able to enjoy this, I'm going to Paris too to go watch the Olympics. I'm excited for that too.”

So far this season, Clark is averaging 17.1 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from deep. As for Reese, she is averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field.

Both rookies have had a long history with each other going back to their days in college basketball where Clark and Iowa took on Reese's LSU in exciting matchups. Now, they will be on the same team looking to showcase their talents on Saturday and exemplify why they are the future of the league.