The Peyton Manning post-retirement saga continued on Thursday as the former Broncos and Colts quarterback made a surprising boast to Pat McAfee on his popular show.

The Hall-of-Fame quarterback is reportedly eyeing an Olympics coaching position that could be available four years from now, prompting him to make his demands known.

The Manning boast came admit Terrell Owens' surprise roasting of a former NFL coach. Texans star Joe Mixon made a championship comment that will turn heads.

Manning's comment to McAfee concerns a 2028 football related position and it's catching the attention of fans everywhere.

Peyton Manning Shares Coaching Aspirations In Latest Comments

Manning told McAfee that he would like to coach the United States' flag football team in an interview with the former Colts punter turned celebrity show host.

He said that he's probably a better youth flag football coach than he is as a Pro Bowl coach.

Manning noted that flag football is coming to the Olympics in 2028 and NFL players are chomping at the bit to get a crack at the festivities.

“You heard about the players sort of campaigning to be on that team,” Manning continued as he spoke about the 2028 Olympic Games.

“It's scary to think…Lamar Jackson and Tyreek Hill (being on a flag football team),” Manning said. “There's no way I'm getting picked now that Eli has beaten me twice.”

Manning's Post Football Legacy

Peyton Manning has stayed incredibly active during his post football career. He started the ‘Manningcast' television show which is essentially a running commentary on NFL games with his brother Eli Manning.

He's helped to teach kids at prestigious football camps, served as a motivational speaker, done countless television commercials and lent his voice to many pro football analysis shows.

Manning is known as one of the most cerebral and well-schooled quarterbacks of all-time. He learned from his famous football father Archie Manning and had the luxury of training with his brothers Eli and Cooper Manning growing up, giving him a leg up on the competition.

By the time he starred with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, he was a coach on the field, quarterbacking teams to two Super Bowl victories and becoming one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. If it is in the cards for Manning to be an Olympic flag football coach, he almost certainly would knock it out of the park and inspire many other current and former NFL players to follow in his footsteps.