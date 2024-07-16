The Chicago Sky takes on the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Sky-Aces prediction, odds, and pick.

This game pits the league-leading Aces against a Sky team fighting to stay in playoff contention. Las Vegas, led by the dynamic trio of A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Kelsey Plum, boasts the WNBA’s top-ranked offense and defense. Their balanced attack and suffocating defensive pressure have been key to their dominance this season.

Chicago, despite a challenging year, has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly at home. The Sky will rely heavily on the scoring prowess of Kahleah Copper and the veteran leadership of Courtney Vandersloot to keep pace with the high-powered Aces.

A key battle to watch will be in the paint, where Chicago’s frontcourt will attempt to contain Wilson, the league’s leading scorer and rebounder. The Sky’s ability to limit second-chance opportunities and force turnovers could be crucial in keeping the game competitive.

While Las Vegas enters as heavy favorites, Chicago’s home-court advantage and desperation for a win to bolster their playoff hopes could make this a more closely contested affair than the records might suggest.

Here are the WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sky-Aces Odds

Chicago Sky: +13.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +680

Las Vegas Aces: -13.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 170.5 (-112)

Under: 170.5 (-108)

How To Watch Sky vs. Aces

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Prime Video

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Sky Can Cover The Spread/Win

While the Las Vegas Aces are undoubtedly the favorites, the Chicago Sky have several factors working in their favor that could lead to an upset victory on Tuesday.

The Sky’s resilience and ability to compete against top teams shouldn’t be underestimated. Despite their 9-14 record, Chicago has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in close games against strong opponents. Their recent performances indicate they’re capable of rising to the challenge.

Kahleah Copper’s offensive prowess will be crucial for Chicago. Averaging 16.4 points per game, Copper has the ability to take over games and could exploit any defensive lapses from the Aces. Her scoring ability, combined with Courtney Vandersloot’s elite playmaking skills (6.3 assists per game), gives the Sky a potent offensive duo.

Chicago’s frontcourt, led by Elizabeth Williams, will play a pivotal role in containing A’ja Wilson. Williams’ defensive presence (1.7 blocks per game) could disrupt the Aces’ interior offense and force them into less efficient shots.

The Sky’s three-point shooting, particularly from Marina Mabrey (2.3 threes per game), could be a game-changer. If Chicago can stretch Las Vegas’ defense and find success from beyond the arc, it could open up opportunities for their entire offense.

Lastly, the pressure is squarely on the Aces as heavy favorites. This underdog status could allow Chicago to play with freedom and potentially catch Las Vegas off guard. If the Sky can start strong and build confidence early, they have the talent and determination to pull off a surprising road victory.

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Las Vegas Aces are poised to secure a dominant home victory against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, further solidifying their position atop the WNBA standings.

Las Vegas boasts the league’s most potent offense, averaging 88.9 points per game, which should overwhelm Chicago’s defense. The Aces’ star-studded lineup, led by A’ja Wilson (27.2 PPG, 11.9 RPG), Kelsey Plum (18.8 PPG), and Jackie Young (18.5 PPG), presents a multi-faceted attack that the Sky will struggle to contain.

The Aces’ home-court advantage at Michelob ULTRA Arena, where they’ve won five straight, will play a significant role. Their impressive 16-7 overall record demonstrates their consistency and ability to perform at an elite level.

Defensively, Las Vegas holds a clear edge, allowing just 82.6 points per game compared to Chicago’s 81.0. This defensive prowess, coupled with their offensive firepower, makes the Aces a formidable opponent.

Chicago’s struggles this season (9-14 record) and their underdog status (given just a 13% win probability by some models) suggest they’ll have difficulty matching up with the Aces’ talent and depth.

Las Vegas’ superior shooting percentages (45.3% FG, 35.0% 3PT) compared to Chicago’s (42.3% FG, 31.5% 3PT) indicate they’re likely to maintain their offensive efficiency.

With their balanced attack, home-court advantage, and recent momentum, the Las Vegas Aces are well-positioned to secure a convincing victory against the Chicago Sky, potentially by a double-digit margin.

Final Sky-Aces Prediction & Pick

The Las Vegas Aces will win but narrowly fail to cover the 13.5-point spread against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday.

The Aces’ dominant offense led by A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young gives them a clear advantage, especially at home where they’ve won five straight. Their 87% win probability underscores their superiority.

However, Chicago’s resilience and Kahleah Copper’s scoring ability (16.4 PPG) could keep the game closer than expected. The Sky have shown they can compete against top teams, and their desperation for a playoff-boosting win could fuel a more competitive performance.

While Las Vegas should secure a comfortable victory, expect Chicago to keep it within the spread, likely losing by 10-12 points. The Sky has a 59% chance of covering, making them the smart bet against the spread.

Click Here for more betting news & prediction

Final Sky-Aces Prediction & Pick: Chicago Sky +13.5 (-110), Under 170.5 (-108)