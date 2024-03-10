The matchup between the South Carolina and LSU women's basketball teams for the SEC championship was always going to be a heated one, but it escalated beyond the point that anyone could have thought, as a number of players from both sides were ejected after an altercation between Kamilla Cardoso and Flau'jae Johnson.
South Carolina vs LSU is getting CHIPPY pic.twitter.com/YKe2MPMSxQ
— Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) March 10, 2024
The play started when Flau'jae Johnson held onto Milaysia Fulwiley and fouled her, then Kamilla Cardoso came over and shoved Johnson to the ground. As a result, players from both benches stormed onto the court. At one point, a fan even hopped the scorer's table and got involved, though he was shortly escorted off by police.
As a result of the play, Cardoso was ejected, as well as all of the players on both the South Carolina and LSU women's basketball teams who left the bench areas. As per the rules, the ejected players will be suspended for a game, meaning all of the players who were ejected will be out for the first NCAA Tournament game that their teams will play.
For South Carolina, Cardoso and all but one player on the bench were ejected. For LSU, all of the bench players were ejected, as they left the area. Six players remained for the Gamecocks, while just five remained for LSU. Cardoso will not be eligible for the first NCAA Tournament game, and it will be worth monitoring the status for the rest of the suspended players.
South Carolina did go on to win the SEC championship over LSU by the score of XX-XX. Regardless, both teams have national title aspirations. South Carolina and LSU will still likely be favored over their first round opponents, but the suspensions will add a wrinkle to their games.
It will also be worth watching if these two teams meet up in the NCAA Tournament again, as there is clearly no love lost between the two squads.