Las Vegas Aces teammates and former college rivals A’ja Wilson and Candace Parker found themselves at the center of a friendly yet passionate exchange after South Carolina women's basketball, Wilson’s alma mater, secured a heart-stopping win on Saturday over Tennessee, where Parker shined during her college years.
The top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks preserved their perfect record with a dramatic 74–73 victory over the Lady Vols in the SEC tournament semifinals, courtesy of a last-second three-pointer from Kamilla Cardoso — her first in four years of college basketball.
The thrill of the game was matched by the humor off the court as Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP and a proud Gamecock, took to social media to engage in some light-hearted teasing with her Las Vegas Aces teammate, Candace Parker. The anticipation and disbelief were palpable as Parker watched her beloved Tennessee come close to an upset only to fall to a buzzer-beating shot that banked in, leaving the Volunteers just short of the championship game.
This victory was South Carolina's third over Tennessee this season, underscoring their dominance in the series and keeping the Gamecocks' undefeated streak alive at 31-0. Wilson’s playful banter likely hints at a wager between the two Aces stars, reminiscent of a previous bet that led to Kelsey Plum sporting Gamecocks gear after a similar outcome, per Tom Dierberger of Sports Illustrated.
South Carolina now looks ahead to the SEC championship game, where they will face off against Angel Reese and LSU women's basketball on Sunday. As the Gamecocks advance, the spotlight shines not only on the athletes on the court but also on those who have paved the way before them, like Wilson and Parker, who continue to support and celebrate their teams with undiminished fervor.