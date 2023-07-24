The Dallas Stars announced the contract extension of general manager Jim Nill on Monday. The two-year extension keeps Nill in Dallas through the 2025-26 season. Nill has been the Stars' GM for ten seasons and is the longest-tenured GM in franchise history.

“Jim has proven himself to be one of the best general managers in the NHL,” Stars owner Tom Gaglardi said, via the league's official website. “He has meticulously built a team through free agency, trades and the NHL Draft that's among the best in the League, while also ensuring that the Stars are championship contenders for years to come. He'll be able to continue his vision of working toward our goal of bringing another Stanley Cup to the state of Texas.”

During Nill's tenure, the Stars have reached the playoffs six times, winning seven series. Last season the Stars made it their second Western Conference Finals under Nill, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games. Dallas lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.

Nill has been named as a finalist for the GM of the Year Award three times with the Stars, taking home the honors this past season after Dallas posted its highest point total since 2015-16. The 65-year-old has the chance to be a one-team man in terms of being the general manager. These three years may be his final three in an NHL front office, so he'll look to do what he can and lead the Stars to a Stanley Cup before his time is up.