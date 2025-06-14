INDIANAPOLIS — Before Thunder All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams closed out a gutsy Game 4 victory against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, Alex Caruso bounced back with a historic performance. In a pivotal stretch, he led the Thunder’s bench with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting and five steals. But most importantly, he set the stage for Oklahoma City to pull ahead and keep the Pacers at bay in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

After the win, Williams commended Caruso’s impact, which helped even the series, 2-2, for a critical Game 5 at the Paycom Center.

“What makes Alex very good is that he’s able to figure out what we need, and to be that,” Williams said. “He makes big shots and then, obviously, the defense speaks for itself. But he’s just really smart. He’s kind of like our villain. He does a really good job of just seeing what the game needs and doing it at 100 percent.”

With the Thunder’s deficit down to two, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of his 32 points amid Oklahoma City’s 16-7 game-closing run. Jalen Williams finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while Alex Caruso led the Thunder's bench production.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander credits’ desperation’ for Thunder win

Article Continues Below

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander credits his team’s desperation in Game 4, which was led by none other than the NBA’s MVP. He proved why he’s the league’s Most Valuable Player. Gilgeous-Alexander

“3-1 is a lot different than 2-2 going back home,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game. “We played with desperation to end the game, and that’s why we won. We’ve got to try to maintain the same desperation going into Game 5, Game 6, whatever it may be.”

Otherwise, Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder could wind up trailing the Pacers for a third time this series. While the Thunder avoided being on the cusp of elimination in Game 4, it will have to study what led to trailing the Pacers for most of the night.