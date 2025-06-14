The Dallas Stars have some tough decisions to make during the 2025 offseason. Jason Robertson and company failed to win the Western Conference over the Edmonton Oilers back in late May. As a result, they now have to regroup and try again in 2026. Unfortunately, they only have a little less than $5 million in available salary cap space.

Dallas is watching as key pieces prepare to hit NHL Free Agency on July 1. Veteran forward Matt Duchene is the most notable name potentially going to market. He has proven to be one of the league's best value signings since 2023. Coming off a point-per-game season, however, it's hard to imagine him signing another one-year contract.

Another name to watch is Mikael Granlund. The veteran forward provided needed depth after joining from the San Jose Sharks at the NHL Trade Deadline. Granlund should come on a cheaper deal than Duchene. However, he could take up most, if not all, of their salary space by himself.

The Stars' need for financial flexibility has sparked trade discussions around Robertson. He is a former 100-point scorer who hits restricted free agency next summer. In 2027, he becomes an unrestricted free agent. He is currently signed at a very favorable cap hit, but Dallas may not have the finances necessary to keep him around.

With this in mind, here are three of the best trade destinations for Jason Robertson as rumors continue growing ahead of NHL Free Agency.

The Buffalo Sabres have a trade candidate of their own in winger JJ Peterka. Even if Buffalo keeps Peterka, though, Robertson makes sense for this team. Buffalo is looking to shake up its roster, and adding the Stars forward is a major way to achieve that goal.

The Stars are likely more interested in a hockey trade than a deal for picks and prospects. Buffalo can work with this and make a deal happen to Dallas's liking. For instance, Dallas could seek a puck-moving defenseman to give their blueline a new element. Someone like Sabres restricted free agent Bowen Byram makes sense for Dallas.

This is only one scenario. There are a number of different ways the Sabres and Stars could make this work. Robertson gives Buffalo needed scoring punch in the top-six. If they want to make the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, a move for Robertson needs to at least be considered.

The New York Rangers traded Chris Kreider to give them some extra salary cap room. However, there are other players they could move to create even more flexibility. If this happens, they are a real contender in the Jason Robertson sweepstakes.

The Rangers need to find high-end young talent, especially among their forward group. This need is a bit specific to their center depth. However, they certainly wouldn't turn down a chance to acquire a player like Robertson. If the Stars are listening, New York would be remiss if they didn't dial their number.

New York could also swing a hockey trade with Dallas. However, it may be a bit more difficult considering the pieces the Rangers have to work with. In any event, Robertson could help turn around a New York team that fell well short of all expectations in 2024-25.

The Detroit Red Wings have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last nine seasons. Detroit is facing a ton of pressure to take the next step before its too late. And this pressure is only growing louder as the offseason approaches.

The Red Wings need a top-six forward like Robertson. He would serve as an excellent complement to young stars Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper up the lineup. He also fits Detroit's stated target of a young, impact player who can provide value long-term.

Detroit faces a bit of difficulty, though, as it can only really offer picks and prospects. In saying this, they have one of the best and deepest pipelines in all of hockey. A good number of these prospects are knocking on the door of the NHL, as well. If the Red Wings can get the Stars on the phone, there may be a deal to be made, even if it isn't the proverbial hockey trade the Stars are seeking.