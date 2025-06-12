The Dallas Stars suffered another disappointing exit in the Western Conference Final, falling to the Edmonton Oilers in just five games for their second consecutive Western Conference Final loss against them.

Game 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas was marked by controversy, ultimately leading to the dismissal of head coach Pete DeBoer. The Stars are now in search of a new bench boss.

In addition to a coaching change, the roster could also see a major shakeup, as the Stars are reportedly shopping both Jason Robertson and Mason Marchment, via The Fourth Period.

“The Dallas Stars have just under $5 million in salary cap space and GM Jim Nill is exploring his options to create additional space and fill some holes on the roster going into the 2025-2026 season.

“Numerous reports have indicated star winger Jason Robertson is in play for the Stars, and TFP’s David Pagnotta has confirmed that teams have been inquiring about his potential availability and the Stars have been willing to listen.”

The article later adds more information.

“The Stars, according to Pagnotta, are also taking calls on forward Mason Marchment, who has a $4.5 million cap hit. According to multiple sources, the Stars prefer to move Marchment over Robertson and may also be dangling defenceman Matt Dumba.”

Robertson scored 35 goals with 45 assists this season, while Marchment scored 22 goals with 25 assists.

Stars fired coach Pete DeBoer following Western Conference Final loss

Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer talks with his team during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center.
Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Nill announced the firing by explaining that the organization felt a new voice was needed to lead them forward and give them a better chance of winning the Stanley Cup, via NHL.com.

“After careful consideration, we believe that a new voice is needed in our locker room to push us closer to our goal of winning the Stanley Cup,” Nill said. “We’d like to thank Pete for everything that he has helped our organization achieve over the past three seasons and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Nill will also have several decisions to make regarding the team’s pending free agents, including Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene. While Granlund had no trouble producing offensively during the playoffs, Duchene was limited to just one goal.