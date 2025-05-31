As heartbreaking as the ending of the 2024-25 season was for the Dallas Stars, there's no question about it: the franchise will likely be in the playoff hunt once again next season. GM Jim Nill and head coach Pete DeBoer's team fell in five games to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final. Although many important pieces will return next season, one key player is a free agent: captain Jamie Benn. However, it doesn't look like the longtime Stars icon will be leaving Dallas any time soon, according to a report on X, formerly Twitter.

“Stars captain Jamie Benn: “I'm going into the summer planning on playing next year… I don't see myself playing anywhere else,” posted X (formerly Twitter) account DLLS Stars on Saturday.

In theory, there is a chance that Benn could depart and go elsewhere. After all, he would definitely be a valued piece of any contending roster. Yet, it doesn't really make sense for him to go anywhere else but Dallas, right? He's only played for the Stars in his entire 16-year career. He's been the team captain since 2013. Yet, until he signs the dotted line with Nill present, there's always a chance that Benn will wear a sweater that is not green and gold next season.

Will Jamie Benn return to Stars in 2025-26?

Article Continues Below

Yes, Benn could be elsewhere once the next season starts later this year. Anything is possible. Yet, based on the words from Benn himself above, it's likely he will continue to wear green and gold proudly. Nill and DeBoer have built a strong roster that was three wins shy of clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup Final. Can the duo fill the gap and make gains to a roster that just needs a bit more talent in a few key areas?

NHL free agency is fast approaching. It's a solid cast of players out there, some of which could be had for a bargain. Nill just needs to fill in around his core, led by goaltender Jake Oettinger and center Roope Hintz. Would those improvements finally get them past the Oilers and into the Stanley Cup Final? If so, don't be surprised to see Benn once again at the team's heart, competing once again to capture his first Lord Stanley's Cup at this time next year.