The Dallas Stars were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Western Conference Finals. This is the third consecutive West Final Dallas has lost. And now the team is heading toward a bit of a crossroads. They have limited cap space despite the fact that the Stars need to re-sign the likes of Matt Duchene and Jamie Benn this summer.

Benn has made it clear that he would like to return to Dallas. He has spent his entire career in Texas and can't imagine playing elsewhere. Duchene, on the other hand, has known other teams. This said, he is hoping to remain a member of the Stars.

“I’d love to stay here and make it work,” Duchene said, via NHL.com's Taylor Baird. “I’m in a little different place maybe this year than I was last year looking at things. I believe in this group and I want to be here. I know how close we are.”

Stars' Matt Duchene seeking stability in NHL Free Agency

Duchene has been one of the best value signings in the NHL over the last two seasons. He signed identical one-year, $3 million contracts in 2023 and 2024. In those two seasons, the 34-year-old scored 55 goals and 147 points in 162 games. He did more than enough on a one year contract, but he's seeking more this time around in NHL Free Agency.

“If I end up somewhere else, it would be hard,” he said. “I’m a relationship person. That’s who I am. I’ve made a lot of great relationships here with the guys. … I think at this point as a family, my kids are getting to the point where you’re looking for some stability, so one-year deals are tough,” Duchene said, via Baird.

Duchene should have a ton of teams interested in his services this year. It's tough to know what will happen a month before NHL Free Agency begins. Still, the Stars will likely have a lot of competition in trying to bring their veteran center back this offseason.