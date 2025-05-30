The Dallas Stars aren't 24 hours removed from yet another disappointing defeat in the Western Conference Final — but for the front office, there's not a lot of time to absorb the loss. Free agency is just over a month away, and few teams have as many pending unrestricted free agents on the roster as the Central Division dwellers.

The work will begin immediately to shape the roster for next season — one that will look a lot different than it does today. Dallas has five UFAs on the forward core alone, and another two on the blue line. Most notable of them are captain Jamie Benn, as well as another couple of key veterans in Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund.

Along with Evgenii Dadonov, Colin Blackwell, Brendan Smith and Cody Ceci, the Stars' front office has a couple of really hard decisions to make this summer. Puck Pedia projects the team with just under $5 million in cap space, and a few important youngsters in Mavrik Bourque up front and Nils Lundqvist on the back end both need new contracts.

As well, Thomas Harley, who proved himself a star in the NHL in 2024-25, will be an RFA next summer and can sign an extension as soon as July 1. All of that to say, a couple of these UFAs are not going to be back next year. Benn, Duchene and Granlund could all leave Texas behind and probably get more lucrative contracts elsewhere, and it wouldn't be surprising if all three did that.

Looking at the roster on paper, there are only eight forwards signed for next year. If a couple of veterans walk, general manager Jim Nill — who once again is a finalist for general manager of the year — could look to the trade market to help bolster his group. Along with a few forwards, the team is badly in need of another right-shot defenseman.

Here are a couple of players Nill and the front office could look to add between now and training camp — especially if the franchise suffers from a mass free agent exodus this summer.

Proven playoff performer Jonathan Marchessault open to change of scenery

The most significant issue for the Stars in their five-game loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the West Final was a glaring lack of goal scoring. After putting the team on his back against the Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen didn't score a goal in the series. Duchene and Wyatt Johnston combined to be a ghastly minus-10, while Benn didn't record a single point.

Granlund and Tyler Seguin managed three points each in five games, while Mason Marchment chipped in just one assist. The only player who finished at a point-per-game pace was Jason Robertson, who was recovering from an injury he suffered against the Nashville Predators in the final game of the regular season. Overall, it wasn't even close to good enough from one of the NHL's best offensive units on paper.

Speaking of the Predators, Nill and the front office should inquire about one of their most effective forwards in Jonathan Marchessault. Although he was a huge rival of the Stars in the last couple of postseasons, he's a proven playoff performer, having won the Conn Smythe when the Vegas Golden Knights captured their inaugural championship in 2023.

Marchessault is reportedly open to a change of scenery, as Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported: “[The Predators would] be smart to also shed one of their long-term commitments to older players, too. The belief is Marchessault is open to moving on after one year in the Music City.”

The Predators need to get younger, and even in a down year, Marchessault managed 21 goals and 56 points in 78 games. He could certainly bounce back with another 30-goal season, and Dallas could especially use a player of his postseason pedigree. He's only making $5.5 million AAV, and although he is 34-years-old and signed for four more years, he could be a great fit in Dallas' top-six.

Nicholas Robertson could be a savvy depth addition

While Marchessault could be inserted in the top-six, the Stars have most of that group returning in Rantanen, Johnston, Robertson and Roope Hintz. What they could also use is a couple of depth forwards to rotate in with Sam Steel and Oskar Back in 2025-26.

Enter Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson. Almost a year removed from his trade request, the 23-year-old is still looking for a change of scenery. He dressed for just three of Toronto's 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and is set to be a restricted free agent on July 1.

He would likely fit the mold of what Dallas is looking for; he's a hard worker who has scored 29 goals over the past two seasons despite very limited powerplay time. The left shot left winger wouldn't break the bank to acquire, and could be a nice addition to either the third or fourth line in Texas.

Rasmus Andersson is the right-shot defenseman the Stars need

While adding a couple of forwards is obvious, the Stars could also really use another right-shot, right-pairing defenseman. Ceci will probably leave in free agency this summer, while Matt Dumba has struggled and didn't play at all in the playoffs. While getting Miro Heiskanen back was huge, he's a left shot, along with Harley, Esa Lindell and Lian Bischel.

Dallas could clearly use a right-shot upgrade, and why not Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson? He wouldn't be cheap, but the right-shot, right-pairing blue liner has one year left on his deal and has become a prime trade candidate. The 28-year-old is still relatively young, and would be a great addition to the top-four alongside Harley, Heiskanen and Lindell.

Andersson is an all-around defender who excels at winning puck battles, and he can also jump into the attack. He managed just 31 points in 81 games this year as Mackenzie Weegar ran the top powerplay, but he's a former 50-point scorer. He just captained Sweden at the World Championship, and if he doesn't sign an extension with Calgary, there will be a ton of suitors for the former Barrie Colt. The Stars should be one of them this offseason.