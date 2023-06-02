Alyssa Thomas continues to lead the Connecticut Sun in their hot WNBA start. The Sun has a league-leading five wins to one loss with Thomas at the helm. Their latest win in the domination run came at the expense of the Minnesota Lynx, who are in shambles with Sylvia Fowles' retirement.

Thomas has always been an elite dime dropper. She took it to another level by setting a single-game franchise record for the Sun. In their victory against the Lynx, the 6-foot-2 forward tallied 16 assists to break the record, per The Athletic.

The Sun did not play games as they got the job done 89-84 against the helpless Lynx. Alyssa Thomas led the team in impact as she racked up 16 points on a serviceable 8-of-15 shots made on the field. She was also one rebound short of a triple-double showing, but still managed to lead the team in crashing the boards. She played all 40 minutes of the game and left it all on the floor.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Other players for Connecticut also came alive. Natisha Hiedeman dropped buckets on the Lynx with 19 points. Her six assists also helped take some playmaking duties off Thomas' shoulders.

The Sun showed heart as a team as they shot 50.7% from the field and 90.9% from the free throw line. They also dominated the Lynx in the paint with 52 of their points coming from the inside.

Alyssa Thomas is on her way to becoming a Sun legend. The Lynx, on the other hand, need to fix their issues because they have not scored a single win this season.