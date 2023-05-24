David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Connecticut Sun figured to take a step back this season. They lost head coach Curt Miller to the Los Angeles Sparks and traded franchise cornerstone Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty. Don’t tell them that though, the Sun have gotten off to one of the best starts in the league this season at 3-0 under new head coach Stephanie White. A big reason for the Sun’s strong start this year has been the play of Alyssa Thomas. Thomas has been a borderline star and she’s having a breakout season so far. After Tuesday’s 88-81 win against the Washington Mystics, Thomas became the first player in WNBA history to record three straight games of at least ten points, ten rebounds, five assists and two steals as per the Twitter page Across The Timeline.

Alyssa Thomas started off the 2023 season with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals against the Indiana Fever. She followed that up with 14 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three steals against the Washington Mystics. On Tuesday, she dropped 22 points, ten rebounds, five assists and two steals against the Mystics again.

Coming into Tuesday’s game, Thomas had been averaging a career-high 16.0 points per game, 13.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with shooting splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Alyssa Thomas in in her 10th season with the Sun now and has been a three-time All-Star. With Jonquel Jones no longer on the team, Thomas has more space to work in the paint.