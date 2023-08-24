Connecticut Sun star DeWanna Bonner is getting candid about what had her in “freak out” mode this year. Though Bonner is a 2x WNBA Champion and 5x All-Star, she admits that she can get overwhelmed too.

For Bonner, the team's change in general manager, coaching, and several key players led her to freak out amidst all the changes. “I was in freak-out mode, I'm not going to lie,” Bonner told ESPN.

Though a lot of people thought all the team's changes on the roster and staff would cause them to have a lost season, the Sun proved that assumption wrong. “A lot of people thought we were going to be in rebuild [mode], but no one around here had that mindset,” Bonner said via ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Though Bonner and the Sun got the season off to a good start, they hit another obstacle when Brionna Jones went down in June with a torn achilles.

Bonner admitted that the injury to her All-Star teammate brought her back to the “freak out mode” state.

“I was freaking out again. You have a huge piece missing, and it's just like, ‘What the f— are we about to do?'”

However, DeWanna Bonner and the Sun continued to prove that they could overcome all the changes. The sun currently stands at 23-10, the 3rd best record in the WNBA. Last Sunday, the Sun became the third team to clinch a spot in the WNBA playoffs, which begin in September. The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are the only two teams to clinch before the Sun did.