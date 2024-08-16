Taylor Swift is not one to mess with. In a new remastered song title, the global pop star is taking shots at an old rival — Kanye West. On Thursday (Aug. 15), which marked Swift's London Eras Tour return, the singer uploaded a digital version of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on her website which features a new spelling of the song “thanK you aIMee.” The former spelling has a capitalization of “KIM,” spelling out “Kim,” which fans believe the song was a diss towards Kim Kardashian. Now, in the latest digital download of the song, it is spelled out “thank You aimEe” with a capitalization on “YE,” which the rapper legally changed his name to back in 2021.

The digital exclusive is a live version which is a mashup of “thanK you aIMee” and “Mean” which she performed previously in July. The song will drop on 11:59pm ET on Thursday. There's no word on whether there will be a change in lyrics.

The name change follows Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce being name-dropped on Kanye's newest track with Ty Dolla $ign and featuring Lil Wayne. On “Lifestyle (Demo),” the New Orleans native raps, “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce.”

While Kanye did not personally deliver the line himself on the record, fans believe that Swift had a subtle clap back on stage. The singer was seen wearing the shirt during her concert last week, shortly after the song was released on Kanye's new album, Vultures 2.

Kim Kardashian Addresses Taylor Swift's song “thanK you aIMee”

While Kanye has not responded directly to the new song title, Kim has addressed her feelings about the song.

“Kim isn't letting Taylor's song or the booing she experienced at Tom Brady's roast affect her,” a source told Entertainment Tonight back in May, referencing Kardashian's performance at the NFL star's Netflix roast. “She truly doesn't care and is unbothered by both. She knows she is killing it, running her empire, and has true friends and family who love her. She has dealt with haters her whole life and is not giving either situation any weight.”

Song lyrics on “thanK you aIMee”

The specific lines fans pointed out that were aimed at Kim directly were: “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F— you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin'/ But I can’t forget the way you made me heal,” Swift sings on the track.

Swift is currently in London for her Eras Tour, which concludes in December.