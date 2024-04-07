The Tennessee women's basketball team announced the hiring of Kim Caldwell as the new head coach for the Lady Vols, marking a significant shift in the program's traditional hiring practices. Caldwell, who notably led the Marshall women's basketball team to a historic 26-7 season last year, takes the helm from Kellie Harper.
The decision by Tennessee's athletics department to venture “outside the box” in its selection process with Caldwell's appointment breaks from the longstanding tradition of choosing coaches with deep-rooted connections to the Lady Vols legacy. Both of Harper's predecessors and herself were linked to the legendary Pat Summitt. In contrast, Caldwell arrives in Knoxville without previous ties to the program. Harper was dismissed as head coach April 1.
Caldwell's recent accomplishments speak volumes of her coaching prowess. In just one season with Marshall, she orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, leading the team to the Sun Belt championship, a record-breaking 26 wins and an NCAA tournament berth for the first time in over two decades. Before her stint at Marshall, Caldwell had a seven-season tenure at Glenville State, where she clinched the 2022 Division II national championship and earned her the prestigious Pat Summitt Trophy.
Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White hopes the recruitment of Caldwell propels the Lady Vols back to national prominence.
“From the beginning, our goal has been to find a dynamic head coach who can restore our women's basketball program to national prominence. Kim Caldwell is the ideal person to lead us,” White said in a statement, as reported via Andrea Adelson of ESPN. “Kim has a winning formula that she has successfully implemented everywhere she has coached, with a fast-paced, high-octane offense and pressure defense that has led to remarkable results. In this new era of college sports, it was vital that we found an innovative head coach with a strong track record of winning titles. We are eager to return the Lady Vols to a championship level, and we're confident that Kim Caldwell is the coach who can lead us back to the top.”
Caldwell ‘humbled' to accept coaching role
Unlike Harper, who had extensive experience as a Division I head coach before being hired by Tennessee, Caldwell has only one season at this level under her belt. However, her offensive and defensive strategies caught the attention of White, particularly as Tennessee looks to reclaim its position in the SEC, currently dominated by South Carolina and LSU.
Caldwell now steps into the role as the fourth head coach of Tennessee in the NCAA era, facing the daunting task of living up to Summitt's legacy, who secured eight national titles in 38 seasons. Since 2008, Tennessee hasn't made it beyond the Elite Eight.
With a record of 217-31 over eight seasons, Caldwell has led her teams to eight NCAA appearances, across two divisions, and clinched seven conference titles. Despite preseason predictions placing Marshall ninth in the Sun Belt, Caldwell's leadership propelled the Thundering Herd to score an average of 85.3 points per game (ranking fourth nationally) and force 24.2 turnovers per game (second nationally), achieving their first 20-win regular season since 1990-91.
“I am honored and humbled to accept the role as head coach of this historic program at the University of Tennessee,” Caldwell said in statement. “I can't help but reflect on accepting the Pat Summitt Trophy three seasons ago and be moved by the great responsibility and opportunity of now leading and building upon the incredible Lady Vol tradition she built. I am so excited to get to work and can't wait to see what we all can accomplish together.”