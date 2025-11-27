Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle developed a mutual appreciation over the years as they're both star athletes in the Bay Area.

They have expressed support for each other, with deep respect for their respective crafts. But that doesn't mean they cannot throw shade at each other. After all, what's a friendship without some light-hearted ribbing?

On Wednesday, Curry arrived at Chase Center for their game against the Houston Rockets wearing Kittle's 49ers jersey. It immediately caught the attention of the six-time Pro Bowler, who posed a hilarious question for Curry.

“@StephenCurry30 who'd you lose a bet to, my guy?” said Kittle on his Instagram Story, adding two laughing emojis.

It's a valid question, as the 37-year-old Warriors is widely known as an avid supporter of his hometown team, the Carolina Panthers.

Unlike in recent years, the Panthers aren't doing badly this season, sporting a 6-6 record. The 49ers, meanwhile, have an 8-4 slate.

Curry has been switching it up a bit lately in terms of his fashion choices, especially with his sneakers. So it shouldn't be too surprising that he picked Kittle's No. 85 jersey for his pregame fit. Although he may have indeed simply lost a bet.

Now, who's a big fan of the 49ers among the Warriors?

Former Golden State forward Andre Iguodala, a good friend of Curry, is a known devotee of the Niners. Could he be involved? We need to know!

In the meantime, someone should tell Kittle to wear Curry's Warriors jersey for their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.