“The Kardashians” are wasting no time. The season three finale of the reality show aired on Wednesday (July 26) and on Thursday (July 27) it was confirmed that season four will premiere Sept. 28 per E! News.

During the third season of the reality show, the biggest drama was Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's feud about the latter's wedding to Travis Barker. Kourtney claimed that Kim used her wedding as a “business opportunity” when it was later revealed that the SKIMS founder would be working with Dolce & Gabanna, the Italian fashion house that designed Kourtney's wedding dresses. Kourtney married Barker in 2022 at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana, in Portofino, Italy.

They however were able to patch things up and Kim apologized for any wrongdoing.

“I totally understand. I hear you. I'm sorry. I'm sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I'm happy for the experience, but I'm sad and sorry that that experience hurt you,” Kim explained. “Because that's not what I would ever want to do or ever want to make you feel that way. And I'm sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship.”

Kourtney took her apology and responded, “Thank you for apologizing and acknowledging it.”

The Poosh founder later expressed that she is striving for a healthier relationship with her sisters.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I do want to have a relationship with my sisters,” she said. “I want it to be a relationship where we are cared about and where our feelings matter. And I just want a more meaningful relationship.”

Another highlight was that Kourtney and Travis will be expecting a son. The two have been very open about their struggles with IVF on the show.

“We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Kourtney said in a confessional on ‘The Kardashians' in May. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen.”

Kourtney announced that she was pregnant with their son at Travis' Blink-182 concert back in June.

In May, “The Kardashians” was renewed to a 60 episode deal so the reality show will be on for at least six seasons. The Kardashians season three finale will air tonight at 9 p.m. PT/ 12 a.m. EST on Hulu.