The oldest member of the Kardashian Klan is speaking out about her relationship with sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. A clip promoting this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian spoke to Khloe and Kim about creating a tighter bond between the sisters.

“I thought it would be nice to talk once after our last chat a while back now,” Kourtney tells Kim in Entertainment Tonight's exclusive clip.

Kim follows up with a question asking, “Like, you've been thinking about it? It's been a while.”

In Kourtney's confessional, she expressed how having a healthier relationship with them is something she is striving for.

“I do want to have a relationship with my sisters,” she said. “I want it to be a relationship where we are cared about and where our feelings matter. And I just want a more meaningful relationship.”

It is no secret that Kourtney and Kim have been at odds due to the SKIMS founder's relationship with Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The fashion house created Kourtney's wedding dress looks for her union to Travis Barker but the Poosh founder felt betrayed when Kim went into business with them as they created a Kim-inspired collection for Milan Fashion Week.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kourtney felt as though her idea of 90s vintage looks from the fashion house was taken as Kim curated pieces for her Dolce collaboration from the same era.

Kim and Kourtney addressed the drama earlier in the season and apologized if she misstepped by working with Dolce & Gabbana.

“I totally understand. I hear you. I'm sorry. I'm sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I'm happy for the experience, but I'm sad and sorry that that experience hurt you,” Kim explained. “Because that's not what I would ever want to do or ever want to make you feel that way. And I'm sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship.”

Kourtney took her apology and responded, “Thank you for apologizing and acknowledging it.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays at 9 p.m.PT /12 a.m. EST on Hulu.