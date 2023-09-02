Wilds of Eldraine is out now, adding new cards to the Magic: The Gathering library of spells. Of course, while we all purchase draft booster packs to play limited format games with our friends, many Magic: The Gathering players are still interested about the prices of these cards for a variety of reasons. Probably, they are looking to sell the cards they don't need from draft or sealed. Most often, they are interested in buying singles of the cards. Whatever the case may be for you, here is the list of the top 10 most expensive Wilds of Eldraine Magic: The Gathering cards in the market.

Top 10 Most Expensive Wilds of Eldraine MTG Cards (As of September 1, 2023)

Players will immediately see that the prices of the cards in WOE are anything but wild and that's a good thing. An expansion set that is fun to draft and play pre-release sealed with whose single cards don't break the bank is great in my book. Perhaps it's because we've been used to the ludicrous prices of cards in recent Masters, but it's refreshing to see a regular set have regular prices for their cards as well.

(All Prices are based on TCGPlayer median prices)

10. The Irencrag – $4.99

A mana dork that also becomes an +3/+3 equipment for your Legendary Creatures sure sounds like a lot of value coming out of a 2-drop, so much so that this card would have been broken if not for its “lose all other abilities” downside.

9. Talion, the Kindly Lord – $5.14

A new Legendary Creature that has strong sideboarding potential in Vintage and Legacy, we're looking forward to how players will use Talion to benefit from the opponent's casting of spells in the future.

8. Virtue of Strength – $5.73

While Virtue of Strength might look like a powerful end-game tool, its win-more ability is really only usable when you're already way ahead of your opponent in the late game. More often than not, this card's Adventure will be used in Sultai and Golgari graveyard recursion decks more than anything.

7. Virtue of Loyalty – $5.95

Getting you a 2/2 white Knight creature token with vigilance is good enough value that it would make me keep this in my opening hand if there are no other options, but there are quite a lot of other 2-drops in White that would make this Adventure pale in comparison. At 5-drop, however, this card's Enchantment ability arrives just in time to make mid-game grinds turn towards your favor, effectively giving all your creatures Vigilance and invulnerability from Freeze and Tap abilities. Allowing them to grow even more makes it even better as your creatures become more and more ready for an assault towards an opposing battlefield.

6. Virtue of Persistence – $6.16

Another Golgari/Sultai Graveyard enabler, this card also feels like it's too slow to matter in most cases, as casting this at around turn 7 might not be enough to turn the tables towards your favor, but it does help players rebuild quickly from board wipes without fear of getting counterspelled, putting the pressure on the opponent. Its Sorcery ability is vanilla enough and usable enough for control matchups.

5. Blossoming Tortoise – $6.18

Blossoming Tortoise is a fantastic card to ramp up your deck and fill it quickly with Manlands. It makes some of the activation costs of Manlands even cheaper, allowing for players to cheat out a 2/2 Flying Blinkmoth Nexus at turn 5. We can see this card spiking in value in the future as more Manlands get printed in the game, but for now it stays fifth in our list of the most expensive Wilds of Eldraine MTG cards.

4. Ashiok, Wicked Manipulator – $8.45

Ahh, Ashiok, here to haunt dreams once again while the Kingdom is left in slumber. This card has a lot of synergy with self-milling decks, making cards like Ad Nauseum, Necropotence, or Bolas' Citadel shine and make deck thinning much quicker. Ashiok also has access to an insane ultimate that will more than likely mill out anyone, may it be yourself or your opponent.

3. Agatha's Soul Cauldron – $16.17

A 2-drop artifact that makes opponents' removal spells matter less when targeting your key pieces is a fantastic card. Imagine bolting your opponent's bird, only for them to exile said Birds of Paradise with Agatha's Soul Cauldron, giving all of their creatures with +1/+1 counters the ability to produce mana. That's just one small application that I can think of right now, but there is bound to be a lot of broken applications of this card in practice.

2. Moonshaker Cavalry – $19.51

A nice card to add as a backup for any weenie decks that will instantly end the game if not countered. Moonshaker Cavalry is an end-game card that costs a lot but will ensure victory when casted at the appropriate time. When you see someone cast this, either counter it or find a Cyclonic Rift ASAP.

1. Beseech the Mirror – $28.00

Finally, the most expensive card in the set is a Mythic Rare Sorcery that tutors for a card and allows you to cast it immediately if the cost is lower than 5 mana. This effectively becomes a second copy of those cards in your deck – provided that you can pay for the Bargain cost. There's a lot of potential for this card as it allows players to instantly find any of their 4-mana or less finishers or combo pieces with ease and is a tutor to hand if Bargain isn't paid. A fantastic spell all around.

Top 10 Most Expensive Wilds of Eldraine: Enchanting Tales MTG Cards

A bonus sheet of enchantments printed with new showcase artworks appears in Wilds of Eldraine packs. In regular draft booster packs, players are guaranteed to get at least one of these cards. In some instances, these cards appear with an alternate Japanese artwork which in general is priced higher than the regular artwork versions of the cards. While these cards can be used as part of your pool when playing in the limited environment, Enchanting Tales do not enter Standard, do not go to Modern, and do not affect any legal lists for any format.

10. Land Tax (Anime Borderless) – $24.53

White doesn't have a lot of ways to catch up on land ramp, so Land Tax is a really great spell to remedy that. It's also the kind of card that actually makes playing last in a table of multiplayer EDH worth it, so it's a special card that makes many White players happy.

9. Bitterblossom (Anime Borderless) – $26.66

Bitterblossom is a staple card and is used not only in one format. This card finds use in both Modern and EDH because of its cheap mana cost and its ability to flood the board with little pesky flying rogue tokens that can easily take over the game if left unattended.

8. Parallel Lives (Anime Borderless) – $26.85

Parallel Lives is a nice enchantment that allows players to flood the board with tokens. While it's a great tool to get as many treasures as needed to win via Revel in Riches, the color of Parallel Lives makes it more used in Tokenator and weenie decks, especially in Selesnya decks.

7. Necropotence (Anime Borderless) – $28.79

Necropotence has been deemed to be broken in many formats before, so much so that it has been banned in Legacy and Historic and restricted in Vintage. The ability to pay life to draw as many cards as you can afford is not a joke and is definitely one of the most powerful mechanics ever printed in a Magic the Gathering card.

6. Rhystic Study – $29.97

Rhystic Study is a staple card in Commander which makes this game relevant for players of that format. I personally don't know anyone who plays a blue deck and does not have a Rhystic Study in it, so the card really is sought-after by players and collectors alike.

5. Greater Auramancy (Anime Borderless) – $33.61

As more and more support is being provided to Enchantment Tribal decks and as Saga decks gain prominence thanks to the most recent sets, Greater Auramancy just continues to become better and more valuable with time, which definitely explains why this card is number 6 in our list of most expensive Wilds of Eldraine Enchanting Tales cards.

4. Doubling Season – $36.43

Doubling Season is a powerful combo piece that takes Parallel Lives one step further. While the ways to double tokens are different between the two Doubling Season adds more utility by also doubling counters placed on permanents, making it much more versatile than the other green card mentioned earlier in this list.

3. Rhystic Study (Anime Borderless) – $44.60

You'd know that fans are more interested in anime versions of cards when you see that most of the top 4 cards in this list consist of cards already mentioned above but in the alternate anime treatment. Of course, it's hard to argue against these fans, especially with how well-made the illustration is for this EDH staple. Would you believe that this and other cards' foil confetti versions are actually the most expensive in this set at about $300 each?

2. Smothering Tithe (Anime Borderless) – $45.43

White doesn't have a lot of ways to catch up on resources through ramping, so white decks usually need a splash of another color for this. However, when Smothering Tithe was first printed, it immediately made white much more competitive. No wonder its anime version treatment in this set is selling for a high price.

1. Doubling Season (Anime Borderless) – $54.00

We already talked about why Doubling Season is a great and valuable card earlier here in this same list, but what if you made it look so much more kawaii by adding tons of golden eggs and a hydroid mother goose taking care of it like a hoard of gold to its artwork? It becomes irresistible, for sure.

And that's it for our list of the top 10 most expensive Wilds of Eldraine cards in the secondary market. What do you think of these cards and these prices?