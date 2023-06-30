The 1 of 1 Serialized The One Ring card for Magic the Gathering's The Lord of the Rings set has been found, less than a month after the release of the set.

First reported by The Wall Street Journal, what could be the most coveted and soon-to-be record-setting card has been found by an anonymous person, and has been sent to the card-grading authority Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) for grading. Even with bids for the card reaching as high as $2 million, it appears that the owner of Magic's now most expensive card has not yet shown any indication that they're selling the card, which has been rated 9 “Mint” by PSA.

🚨 First photo’s of The One Ring 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zLI2tFm9Gx — Joe Munns | Collector-in-Chief (@JoeMunnsHK) June 30, 2023

For comparison, the most expensive Magic the Gathering card ever sold is a “Gem Mint” 10 Black Lotus, which only sold for a quarter of that amount.

Collectors and MtG fans alike have been cracking open a lot of booster packs for the trading card game Magic the Gathering. Many of these fans purchase cards to play with them, but many people have joined the Magic bandwagon this season in search of highly-collectible cards, including streamer xQc, who has spent more than $9,000 on Magic products over the past week. Apart from The One Ring, a lot of other cards have been fetching high prices in second-hand collectible markets, prompting many speculators to purchase booster packs in hopes that some of these expensive cards would be found within. It also helps that a lot of the cards found in the most recent set are powerful and fun to play.

Of course, this is a very special moment for Magic the Gathering fans, and now that the search is over, the frenzy and frantic searching of players for expensive cards will soon slow down. It was fun while it lasted, but it just goes to show just how much power Magic's cross-IP Universes Beyond concept can be. But many think that this concept has now peaked with The Lord of the Rings cross-over set. Only time will tell if The One Ring will remain as the most expensive and most coveted card in Magic, or if it will be overtaken by a different card from Universes Beyond in the following years.