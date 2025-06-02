The Arizona Diamondbacks have an injury situation to keep track of after pitcher Corbin Burnes went down during Sunday's matchup against the Washington Nationals.

Burnes suffered the injury in the top of the fifth inning, which seemed to significantly affect his elbow. He threw a pitch that saw the Nationals' CJ Abrams successfully hit the ball for a single, running to first base.

Burnes talked to his head coach and trainer, informing them that he can't go on due to the elbow injury.

“My elbow's done, it's dead,” Burnes said. He left the game after pitching for 4.2 innings, striking out six batters while conceding four hits and one run.

Corbin Burnes left today's game after an apparent elbow injury “My elbow's done, it's dead.” pic.twitter.com/UuVfu4agwn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Diamondbacks did vs. Nationals after Corbin Burnes' injury

It was a tough way to go for Corbin Burnes, knowing he injured his elbow and in unable to stay on the mound for the Diamondbacks.

Luckily for him, Arizona did not collapse in his absence. The four relievers who stepped up in his place prevented the Nationals from scoring anymore runs, having the Diamondbacks secure a 3-1 win at home. They lost the overall three-game series but ended it by taking a game in their favor.

The Diamondbacks only landed three hits on the ball throughout the course of the game, but all of them proved to be important. It allowed them to put three runs on the board; and with the relieving pitchers keeping Washington quiet, Arizona paved the way for them to close out the series on a positive note.

Arizona improved to a 28-31 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the NL West Division standings. They are five games behind the San Francisco Giants and six games behind the San Diego Padres.

The Diamondbacks will keep tabs on Burnes' recovery from his injury while they prepare for their next series. They go on the road for a three-game set against the Atlanta Braves, starting the series opener on June 3 at 7:15 p.m. ET.