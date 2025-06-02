The Los Angeles Rams bolstered the star power by adding perennial Pro Bowler Davante Adams this offseason. Meanwhile, Puka Nacua has a growing celebrity in L.A. while Matthew Stafford is an established fixture. But the Rams come with a trio of hidden gems worth knowing about.

Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead created both star power and a contender via annual roster moves. Los Angeles now features an embarrassment of riches at pivotal positions. Including players who'd likely be cornerstones elsewhere.

These three talents, however, fly under the radar compared to the more notable Rams stars. But they all play an integral role in turning L.A. into a yearly playoff contender.

Here are three less heralded Rams who still earn the “hidden gem” label ahead of the 2025 season.

Rams C/G Steve Avila

Avila endured a sophomore slump last season. But largely due to an early season injury.

He's still a valuable road clearer in the running game. Avila must improve his pass blocking moving forward, though.

But the Rams have seen him protect Stafford at an efficient rate before. He surrendered two sacks on 726 pass block attempts in his rookie season, per PFF.

Avila forms a solid guard tandem with veteran Kevin Dotson — who's the more heralded interior offensive lineman. But the incoming third-year pro gives McVay a strong swingman presence on the line. Avila can line up at guard and center as one of the few versatile options in the trenches.

Rams Edge/OLB Byron Young

Young joined Avila in comprising what's become a franchise-changing 2023 draft class.

The former Tennessee star defender arrived via the Jalen Ramsey trade. Los Angeles grabbed him with the third round pick that came with the Miami Dolphins deal. Ramsey could very well return two years after that deal, as Miami is aiming to trade him.

Young since has blossomed quietly. He's piled 15.5 sacks in 32 total regular season starts. But Young collected 12 tackles for a loss in 2024 — four more than his rookie total. Young even forced five turnovers off his pressure from the edge.

Jared Verse started to command more attention opposite of Young. Don't be shocked if Young scales past the double-digit sack mark this season. Offensive coordinators will take Verse more serious in drawing up their blocking schemes. But that swings the door open for Young to wreck the trenches and backfield.

Rams S Quentin Lake

Lake silently rose as a captain of this defense. Plus key defender against the run and pass.

He hasn't received his first Pro Bowl nod as the son of five-time Pro Bowler Carnell. But Lake has impressed with his steady tackling and leadership.

The former sixth rounder stacked 111 total tackles in 2024 — now a new career-high. That includes 73 solo stops.

Lake is yet to grab his first career interception. Many fans and analysts may view that as a red flag. But the low interception numbers speaks to this reason: Lake rarely gets tested.

The safety produced seven games of allowing just one catch his side last season. He allowed five receptions in back-to-back contests against the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals. But both became victories for the Rams.

Lake now enters a pivotal contract year. But he's the new voice of the secondary post Ramsey. And a hidden gem defender on a defense flooded with stars.