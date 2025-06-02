The Boston Bruins have been all about consistency. Going into the 2024-25 season, they had made the playoffs every year since the 2016-17 season. They had been to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2019 and set the league record for most points and most wins in the 2022-23 season.

While they were not expected to make a run at the Stanley Cup this year, they were expected to make the playoffs once again. Head coach Jim Montgomery had won the Jack Adams Award as the top coach in the NHL in 2023. Jeremy Swayman had demonstrated that he was one of the top goaltenders in the league.

Superstar David Pastrnak was one of the best goal scorers in the league and he had scored the series-winning goal in overtime of the seventh game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2024 postseason. The Bruins also had one of the top defensive crews in the league, as evidenced by the presence of Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm

With the exception of Pastrnak, the other areas mentioned became significant weaknesses or were ravaged by injury.

Montgomery was fired from his position after the Bruins got off to a shockingly poor start. Swayman struggled to find his consistency in goal and he let in numerous goals that he stopped in previous years. McAvoy suffered a serious shoulder injury and subsequent infection in the 4 Nations Face-Off and could not complete the season. Lindholm suffered a knee injury and missed nearly all of the season.

Several other players were inconsistent, including center Pavel Zacha. However, there are significant reasons to think the Bruins will improve next season and Zacha can regain a key role with the team.

Zacha struggled most of the 2024-25 season

The Bruins acquired Zacha in a trade with the New Jersey Devils prior to the 2022-23 season. He immediately responded with a career-best 21 goals and 36 assists for 57 points. Zacha fit in beautifully for the team, slotting in as the No. 3 center behind Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

Those two retired prior to the 2023-24 season and Zacha became the team's No. 1 center. He had a solid season with 21 goals and 38 assists, but those numbers did not seem to be strong enough for the role he had.

Zacha ceded his position to free agent signee Elias Lindholm, and the team's offensive production fell dramatically. Zacha got off to a slow start and his numbers dipped to 14 goals and 33 assists.

Pastrnak and Geekie find their stride

While the numbers overall were down, the Bruins seemed to find their top line for the upcoming season. By the end of the year, Zacha was back in the middle of the top line between Pastrnak and the dangerous Morgan Geekie.

Pastrnak finished the year with 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points. He has exceed the 100-point mark for three consecutive seasons. Pasta got off to a relatively ordinary start, but he excelled in the second half of the year.

Geekie became a legitimate goal-scoring threat. He was the No. 2 goal scorer on the team with 33 markers, and he demonstrated a nasty wrist shot and the ability to score the hard-fought goals near the blue paint.

Zacha proved to be a nice fit between the two goal scorers and his confidence seemed to return by the final weeks of the season. The Bruins are counting on him to fill the spot between Pastrnak and Geekie. He needs to get off to a better start and give the Bruins a top line that can take over a game once again.

Bruins need to address needs in free agency, but they don't have to tear it down

The team has every reason to believe that Zacha, Swayman, McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm will perform at a high level during the upcoming season. However, they must also use the free agent market to upgrade their offense and solidify their defense.

They need to pick up another center or a legitimate goal scorer to fill out their second and third lines. They don't have to break the bank, but adding a dynamic offensive threat and a defenseman that can handle the puck and possibly man the point on the power play would be solid adds to this team.

If the Bruins bounce back and new blood is brought in, the Bruins should find themselves back in the playoffs next season