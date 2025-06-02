The New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 to sweep the series in Queens. Aside from helping Colorado set some dismal records and handing them their 50th loss, the Amazins made history on Sunday. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso both hit home runs for the Mets, marking the 28th time they've both gone yard in a game. MLB.com's Anthony DiComo says that it is the most in franchise history for any duo.

“Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso both homered today, marking the 28th time that duo has gone deep in a game,” DiComo posted. “It's a new Mets record, per Elias. The old record belonged to Darryl Strawberry and Howard Johnson, who homered in the same game 27 times.”

This is the fourth season that Lindor and Alonso have been teammates with the Mets. Aside from a rough 2023, their dominance has led to team success, with two playoff appearances and an NLCS berth in 2024. Strawberry and Johnson were teammates for six seasons in Queens, from Johnson's arrival in 1985 to Strawberry's departure in 1990.

Juan Soto also hit a homer for the Mets on Sunday, his tenth of the season. While this may be the only season of this three-headed monster, they can make some Mets history while they're together. The Rockies are the perfect opponent to make some history against, as they have reached 50 losses before cracking ten wins.

Despite some rough spots along the way, the Mets are flying in a difficult National League. Their 37-22 record is tied for the best in the National League and the best in the East. Lindor and Alonso will keep carrying them offensively as they have for the past four seasons. And when Soto finds his stride, the Mets will be difficult to beat.

The Mets' schedule toughens up with a trip to LA to face the Dodgers this week.