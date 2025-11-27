The Green Bay Packers are up on the Detroit Lions, 17-14, at halftime of the first Thanksgiving Day game. The Packers jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead, but the Lions managed to close the half on a high note after losing star player Amon Ra St. Brown to an ankle injury in the first quarter. St. Brown is questionable to return.

Late in the second quarter, the Packers had the ball for a 4th and 2 scenario inside the five. The offensive line jumped for a false start, and then you can see Packers head coach Matt LaFleur call a timeout about two seconds after the fact. Somehow, the referees gave him the timeout and wiped away what was supposed to be a five-yard loss. On the next play, Romeo Doubs caught a touchdown pass from Jordan Love to go up 17-7.

Let's take a look at some of the best reactions to this controversial play.

 

 

Article Continues Below

 

 

 