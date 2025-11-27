The Green Bay Packers are up on the Detroit Lions, 17-14, at halftime of the first Thanksgiving Day game. The Packers jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead, but the Lions managed to close the half on a high note after losing star player Amon Ra St. Brown to an ankle injury in the first quarter. St. Brown is questionable to return.

Late in the second quarter, the Packers had the ball for a 4th and 2 scenario inside the five. The offensive line jumped for a false start, and then you can see Packers head coach Matt LaFleur call a timeout about two seconds after the fact. Somehow, the referees gave him the timeout and wiped away what was supposed to be a five-yard loss. On the next play, Romeo Doubs caught a touchdown pass from Jordan Love to go up 17-7.

Very questionable timeout call here by the refs: You can see Packers HC Matt LaFleur come in late for the timeout. What was originally called false start on the Packers was then overturned and Green Bay got the timeout – and scored a TD on the next play.pic.twitter.com/VysF4pda2R — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 27, 2025

Let's take a look at some of the best reactions to this controversial play.

‘Honey are you gonna come help with Thanksgiving dinner' Me on the couch with a Lions ML ticket realizing the Packers called timeout before the false start: pic.twitter.com/FG49EkOToF — br_betting (@br_betting) November 27, 2025

Green Bay had a false start, but officials said the Packers called a timeout first. RIGGED 😅 pic.twitter.com/DfZLcUFcSo — Kalshi CFB (@KalshiCFB) November 27, 2025

And people wonder why everyone thinks the @NFL is rigged. It’s cuz of calls like the ones in the lions vs packers game. “Prior to the false start, the packers called a timeout.” *Shows replay* Timeout was in fact after the false start. Absolute hot garbage. — Adam Bedell (@ajbedell4) November 27, 2025

Packers false start?

Refs: ‘Actually… I saw a timeout from the spirit realm.’ 💀 pic.twitter.com/qaDY1CDwr7 — BetUS Pro Football (@BetUSProFB) November 27, 2025