The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs will be spending Thanksgiving on the football field. For those tuning in for the entertainment, the Cowboys announced that Texan folk singer Maelyn Jarmon will sing the national anthem to kick off the 4:30 p.m. game at AT&T Stadium.

Jarmon is known for winning Season 16 of The Voice under EGOT winner John Legend's coaching. After her win, she signed a record deal with Republic Records. She also became the first hearing-impaired artist to win The Voice.

Other national anthem performers during the Turkey Day celebration were 17-time Grammy-winning gospel singer Cece Winans for the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers game, and Tony-winning Renee Elise Goldsberry for the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

During the Cowboys and Chiefs' halftime, Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone will be performing.

“I'm from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years,” said Post Malone in a statement per the Cowboys' official site. “It's a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

For the Lions and Packers game 12-time Grammy winner Jack White will headline and Grammy-winning Lil Jon will take over the halftime show for the Baltimore and Bengals game.

Thanksgiving 2025 NFL games:

1 p.m. ET: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (FOX)

4:30 p.m. ET: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys (CBS)

8:20 p.m. ET: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

The Cowboys will face the Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. ET. on CBS.