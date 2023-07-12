The Vanderpump Rules reality show had a wild 10th season and aftermath. After the filming wrapped, news of the Scandoval broke headlines: Tom Sandoval cheated on by his long time partner Ariana Madix with cast mate Raquel Leviss. The crew quickly began filming again, and with the Vanderpump Rules three part reunion, there was a bigger mess to deal with than anyone expected. But all this has earned the show its first ever Emmy nomination, per People.

Yvette Nicole Brown announced the nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards on Wednesday, July 12. No one batted an eye when prestigious shows like The White Lotus or Succession was nominated, but some heads turned with Vanderpump Rules' recognition.

VPR was nominated in the outstanding unstructured reality program category. The show will compete against Netflix’s Selling Sunset and Indian Matchmaking, MTV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, and FX’s Welcome to Wrexham for the prestigious honor.

In March, news of the infamous breakup between costars Sandoval and Madix came into the public consciousness. Madix discovered her boyfriend of nine years was in months-long affair with her close friend and castmate Leviss. It all came to a head when Madix saw explicit FaceTime photos on Sandoval's phone. Drama, dubbed the Sandoval, ensued from there.

In the aftermath, most everyone is team Madix. She recently announced that she would be joining the new cast of Dancing with the Stars and participate as a special guest on Love Island USA. Meanwhile, filming for the show’s 11th season has already begun.

