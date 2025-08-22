Trunk, the newest Epic Brawler in Brawl Stars has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at their attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Trunk is actually a colony of ants controlling a fake tree that serves as their body during combat. Without further ado, let's take a look at Trunk, the newest Epic Brawler in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Trunk Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Epic Brawler

Trunk, the broken(hearted) Brawler, is HERE! 🐜💔 It's our last Early Access offer! So, get Trunk now and unlock for free:

🪵 300 Gems

🍃 5000 Coins

🌰 8 Pins + Spray

🥥 Swimming Trunk Skin And by grabbing Trunk from the Supercell Store, you'll earn an EXTRA 1000 Coins 💰… pic.twitter.com/lGHxO9si5a — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) August 21, 2025

Overall, there are three ways to get Trunk in Brawl Stars:

Unlock them for 925 credits (or 169 gems) when they release on Thursday, August 28th, 2025. Make sure Trunk is your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking them.

You can also potentially unlock them from a Mythic (8.86%) or Legendary (10.87%) Starr Drop.

Purchase the Trunk Value Pack from the Shop for $16.99 USD (Limited Time Deal) Overall, the Value Pack includes Trunk, 5000 Coins, 300 Gems, eight pins, a new spray, and the Swimming Trunk Skin

for $16.99 USD (Limited Time Deal)

Brawl Stars Trunk Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Trunks' Main attack, Ant Attack, is a short range attack that work's similarly to Jacky's main attack. After a brief delay, Trunk damages all enemies around them within the circular radius of the attack. If the enemy is on the edge of Trunk's attack, they'll take even more damage. Regardless, Trunk drops Ants just after attacking, which provide them a damage and speed boost if he remains on top of them.

Trunks' Super, Driven By Revenge (& Ants), is a dash attack that deals low damage but continuously attacks the enemy until he stops spinning. Additionally, they drop ants along the way, and Trunk can use this attack to move over water and bounce off walls.

The stats below represent Trunk's stats at launch, which are subject to change. The attack damage numbers do not take into account any damage buff Trunk may get from their ants:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH Main Attack Damage (Center) Main Attack Damage (Edge) Super Damage (Per Ant) 1 5000 960 1400 150 2 5500 1056 1540 165 3 6000 1152 1680 180 4 6500 1248 1820 195 5 7000 1344 1960 210 6 7500 1440 2100 225 7 8000 1536 2240 240 8 8500 1632 2380 255 9 9000 1728 2520 270

10 9500 1824 2660 285 11 10000 1920 2800 300

Brawl Stars Trunk Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Trunk has two gadgets at launch:

For The Queen – “Trunk instantly spreads ants in a large area.”

“Trunk instantly spreads ants in a large area.” Worker Ants – “Trunk heals from the first source of damage taken for the next 2 secs.”

Additionally, Trunk has two Star Powers which players can unlock:

New Insect Overlords – “Ants also reduce the damage of enemies by 15%”

“Ants also reduce the damage of enemies by 15%” Colony Scouts – “Ants reveal hidden enemies.”

Furthermore, Trunk can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Cooldown

Brawl Stars Trunk Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

In terms of Gadgets, we prefer For the Queen. Worker Ants is fine, but because it's limited to a 2 second duration, you may need to time it perfectly. Meanwhile, For The Queen instantly gives Trunk access to dealing extra damage. Just be mindful that Trunk's actual main attack does have a delay before going off.

In terms of Star Powers, both are great, but we prefer New Insect Overlords for the most part. Colony Scouts only works well on maps covered in bushes. And often times even that won't help as enemies/teammates may destroy bushes over time. Insect Overlord helps Trunk keep its beefy HP intact as it chases enemies all over the map.

In terms of Gadgets, we recommend a Damage Gear, as well as a Speed or Shield Gear. It never hurts to deal extra damage, especially when in a pinch. A Speed gear may be useful in maps littered with bushes. Or, if you want to strengthen Trunks' strengths, give them a Shield Gear to keep them alive longer.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Trunk In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Brawl Ball

Trunk's tankiness and ability to attack through walls may prove useful in Brawl Ball. With their fast movement speed and Super, they'll have an easier time traversing the map. Overall, Trunk makes for a solid choice if you're looking for someone tanky. Just be aware of their main attack delay.

Hot Zone

Trunk's HP should help keep them alive in the Hot Zone. Furthermore, their main attack is about the size of the zone itself, so they'll have less trouble clearing out everyone inside. Plus, the boost from Trunks' ants will benefit them greatly during the heat of the battle.

Duo & Trio Showdown

Trunks' main attack can help blow up multiple boxes to secure more power cubes faster. With the right team comp, they'll be a force to be reckoned with, especially when they secure enough power cubes. Pair them with a healer like Poco for some ranged attacks + healing.

Brawl Stars Trunk Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Alli In?

Bounty/Knockout/Wipeout

These modes typically favor long-range brawlers due to their size and shape. A Brawler like Trunk may struggle to catch up to an opponent who is all the way across the map. Furthermore, once they do reach an enemy, they may have a way to stun, silence, or knock them back. Overall, they just aren't the best for these kinds of modes

Solo Showdown

By themselves, Trunk may struggle on solo showdown. They can still destroy multiple boxes at once and use grass for cover. But if the map is open, and if they fail to find boxes, Trunk won't have an easy time taking down ranged foes.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Trunk Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking her. And we hope you enjoy using Trunk!

Lastly, for more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.