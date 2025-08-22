A young fan had their dream come true, thanks to offensive lineman Dion Dawkins, who helped the kid meet Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and the moment was captured on HBO's Hard Knocks.

The fan approached Dawkins, asking him to deliver something to Allen. Dawkins then took the kid to give it to Allen personally. The 2024 NFL MVP high-fived the kid and thanked them. Allen then signed their jersey in a moment they will never forget.

A young fan was hoping to hand off a gift for Josh Allen…@DDawkins66 did him one better ❤️💙 #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/7yzPn9s4SG — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 21, 2025

It was a heartwarming moment between Allen and the fan. Clearly, the three-time Pro Bowler for the Bills cares about his fans, and Hard Knocks got it on camera.

Josh Allen and the Bills' 2025 season

The Bills and Allen are heading into a critical season. Allen is heading into his eighth season in the league after being drafted by the Bills with the seventh pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

After an up-and-down rookie season, Allen led the Bills to a 10-6 record in his second year. His third season was an even bigger step up. Allen completed 69.2% of his passes in his third season, throwing 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

He would throw more than 35 touchdowns in 2021 (36) and 2022 (35). Allen struggled in 2023, throwing 29 touchdowns to a career-high 18 interceptions.

In 2024, Allen finally won an MVP award. While he broke his streak of four consecutive seasons of over 4,000 yards, throwing 3,731 yards, Allen threw 28 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He also added another 12 touchdowns on the ground.

The Bills went 13-4 in 2024. They made it to the AFC Conference Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Allen once again came up short against Patrick Mahomes. He is now 0-4 in the playoffs against Mahomes. Still, Allen holds a 4-1 record against the Chiefs in the regular season.

The Bills are also the subject of HBO's Hard Knocks this year. There are still two more episodes left of the series, which capture teams' training camps and preseason games.

Their last preseason game will be played on August 23, 2025. The Bills will face the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. Then, the Bills will start the regular season with a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are looking for revenge after the Bills beat them in the AFC Divisional Round.