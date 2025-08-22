If it's one thing the NBA world has known for the past two seasons, it's that the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors are not very fond of each. The Warriors knocked out the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs last season, and during the series, there was a lot of back and forth between both teams. This all stemmed from the season before, where both teams were fighting to get into the play-in, but the Warriors ended up taking the spot.

Tari Eason has been in the middle of it all, and his mother recently got into the field of battle as she responded to Draymond Green.

It all started with Alperen Sengun's recent comments on the Warriors, as he said, “They're a very experienced team, they foul a lot. In the playoffs, they don't call it. But they were the ones crying all series about fouls not being called.”

Green responded, saying, “That's a tough thing to say after you lose… You have to win to [say] stuff like that.”

It looks like Eason's mom was not a fan of Green's comments, and she said on social media, “Oh dear, now it's war.”

There's no doubt that there will still be tension boiling over when these two teams see each other this upcoming season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Green, Eason, and Sengun were in the middle of it.

Article Continues Below

Rockets add reinforcements during the offseason

The Rockets were one of the surprise teams last season, finishing as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, they did not get past the first round, with a more experienced team in the Warriors taking them down in seven games.

It was obvious that the Rockets wanted to get better in the offseason, and that's what they did by trading for Kevin Durant, one of the best scorers in the league. They were still able to keep their young core of Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr., and they kept their key veterans such as Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams. They also added more veterans, signing Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela.

When the Warriors see the Rockets again, they'll look different, and they'll probably be better than they were the season before. These are now two teams that have players with a lot of experience, and it can be the makings of another good series if they see each other in the playoffs again.