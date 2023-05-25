The first round of the Vanderpump Rules reunion aired May 24. As expected, Tom Sandoval became the target of the night, and it would be surprising if it didn’t stay that way for the following episodes. Many of his cast members were angry at his infidelity with Ariana Madix over the affair with Raquel Leviss.

Andy Cohen hosted the episode, but he was more of a ref throughout the night. Conversations quickly turned heated because instead of processing emotions, they all took it out on one another. And it was hilarious. The whole cast of Vanderpump Rules was there: Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. Except one.

Raquel Leviss was in a private room for the night. Perhaps it was because she was scared to face repercussions. But according to TMZ, at the time of shooting, she had a restraining order against Scheana, who allegedly punched her once. The order has been dismissed.

Almost as soon as the reunion began, Sandoval became the primary punching bag—almost literally. Madix said, “I think he caused the divide in the relationship because he was f***ing other people.”

Vanderpump stood up for Sandoval and asked, “Other people is very different [than just] Raquel.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ariana said, “He’s f***ed more than Raquel.”

After that nasty reveal, Sandoval’s friend James Kennedy wanted to know why he kept everyone in the dark—especially him. He believed they were best friends, but Sandoval didn’t seem to feel that way. The situation quickly escalated, with Kennedy throwing insults left and right. He said he was a “clown,” and he also told him his band “sucked.” Twice Kennedy got in his face, and Cohen had to step in.

On his way to get some air, Kennedy dubbed Sandoval a “worm with a mustache.”

After all that, Cohen asked why didn’t Sandoval tell Madix all along? “I was obviously scared to. Also she was going through a lot during that time, and I didn’t want to add anything,” referring to the death of Ariana’s grandmother.