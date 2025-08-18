The BMW Championship marked the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs on the PGA Tour. After Justin Rose won in a playoff to start the playoffs, an inevitable finish met the fans and competitors in Baltimore. Scottie Scheffler won the BMW Championship after starting the final round four shots behind Robert MacIntyre. After the round, MacIntyre gave an honest and angry reaction.

MacIntyre was asked if playing against the best player in the world added any extra pressure. “Not at all. I mean, I can't control what he does. Look, I mean [if] he doesn't hole out, he doesn't get up and down, on 17, he holes it. If he didn't get up and down there, my ball didn't fly two yards long, it may have been a different story. But look, he's the better player on the day. Yeah, I'm just really pissed off right now.”

“I mean, right now, not a clue,” MacIntyre said when asked about improvements he could make. “Right now, I want to go and smash up my golf clubs, to be honest with you.”

MacIntyre took the BMW Championship lead on Thursday after shooting a 62. He followed it up with a 64 on Friday, which sent him into the weekend as the favorite. After a solid Saturday, he was four ahead of Scheffler. While the lead was significant, fans across golf knew he was the prey for Scheffler to chase down.

MacIntyre started the final round of the BMW Championship with a bogey. Scheffler started with a birdie. The four-shot lead was two, and the world's best player stormed to victory from there. MacIntyre was lamenting the events on the 17th hole, where he recovered to make a strong par after Scheffler holed out for birdie.

Despite the loss, MacIntyre is in the Tour Championship and is nearly a lock to make the Ryder Cup team.