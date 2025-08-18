The Houston Astros fell 12-0 to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Daikin Park, but Jesus Sanchez’s exceptional defense in right field was the team's silver lining.

Despite going 0-for-4 at the plate and extending his hitless streak to 0-for-21, Sanchez singlehandedly kept the score from being even more lopsided by robbing two home runs at the wall.

In the third inning, with the bases loaded, Gunnar Henderson drove a ball deep to right that appeared headed for a grand slam. Sanchez leaped above the seven-foot wall and snatched it back, limiting the play to a sacrifice fly that gave Baltimore just a 1-0 lead. Astros starter Cristian Javier, who had already thrown 50 pitches, avoided three runs thanks to the catch.

Four innings later, Sanchez struck again. Orioles top prospect Samuel Basallo, making his major league debut, sent a fly ball toward the seats in right with two men on. Sanchez timed his jump and pulled it back, denying Basallo both his first MLB hit and a three-run homer. That catch preserved three more runs. By the end of the afternoon, Sanchez had directly prevented six runs.

Sanchez’s defense provided the Astros’ only highlights in a one-sided defeat. Houston was outscored 33-1 in its three losses during the six-game homestand, which it split overall. The Astros still hold first place in the AL West at 69-55, either 1½ or a half-game ahead of Seattle, depending on the Mariners’ late result.

The Orioles, meanwhile, delivered plenty of offense. Jordan Westburg matched a career high with four hits, including a three-run homer off Shawn Dubin in the fifth inning, and finished with a career-best five RBIs.

Basallo contributed a two-run single during Baltimore’s five-run eighth, while Dean Kremer (9-9) tossed seven innings of three-hit ball with seven strikeouts.

The Astros’ pitching depth was tested again. Cristian Javier, making only his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery, exited after three innings with illness. His four-seam fastball averaged 91.1 mph, down 2.4 mph from his previous outing.

Shawn Dubin’s struggles continued as he allowed four runs without recording an out in the fifth, inflating his ERA to 5.48 after three appearances since coming off the injured list. Kaleb Ort and Jordan Weems surrendered seven more runs combined before outfielder Chas McCormick pitched a scoreless ninth for the second time this week.

The Astros now turn the page to a three-game road series against the Tigers, where Spencer Arrighetti, Hunter Brown, and Framber Valdez will start.

More Houston Astros News
Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park.
Astros’ Cristian Javier deals with illness setback in 2nd start since Tommy John returnAbdullah Imran ·
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) walks off the field after pitching during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park.
Astros GM Dana Brown gives Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia return updatesZachary Weinberger ·
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez looks on from the dugout during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park.
Astros’ Yordan Alvarez gets big next step in injury recoveryZachary Weinberger ·
Former Houston Astros pitcher and Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Billy Wagner speaks to the fans prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn
Astros’ Billy Wagner compares jersey retirement to Hall of Fame inductionColin Loughran ·
Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) celebrates scoring a run the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Yordan Alvarez, Jake Meyers take steps toward Astros returnZachary Howell ·
Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader (71) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field.
Astros’ Josh Hader provides update on injury return timelineZachary Howell ·