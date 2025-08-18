The Houston Astros fell 12-0 to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Daikin Park, but Jesus Sanchez’s exceptional defense in right field was the team's silver lining.

Despite going 0-for-4 at the plate and extending his hitless streak to 0-for-21, Sanchez singlehandedly kept the score from being even more lopsided by robbing two home runs at the wall.

Jesus Sanchez robs the potential GRAND SLAM 🤯👀pic.twitter.com/WyEWviSkA9 — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) August 17, 2025

In the third inning, with the bases loaded, Gunnar Henderson drove a ball deep to right that appeared headed for a grand slam. Sanchez leaped above the seven-foot wall and snatched it back, limiting the play to a sacrifice fly that gave Baltimore just a 1-0 lead. Astros starter Cristian Javier, who had already thrown 50 pitches, avoided three runs thanks to the catch.

Four innings later, Sanchez struck again. Orioles top prospect Samuel Basallo, making his major league debut, sent a fly ball toward the seats in right with two men on. Sanchez timed his jump and pulled it back, denying Basallo both his first MLB hit and a three-run homer. That catch preserved three more runs. By the end of the afternoon, Sanchez had directly prevented six runs.

Jesús Sánchez just brought back ANOTHER home run 🤯 This time he robs Samuel Basallo of his first MLB dinger 😮 pic.twitter.com/42QH0iwWbz — MLB (@MLB) August 17, 2025

Sanchez’s defense provided the Astros’ only highlights in a one-sided defeat. Houston was outscored 33-1 in its three losses during the six-game homestand, which it split overall. The Astros still hold first place in the AL West at 69-55, either 1½ or a half-game ahead of Seattle, depending on the Mariners’ late result.

The Orioles, meanwhile, delivered plenty of offense. Jordan Westburg matched a career high with four hits, including a three-run homer off Shawn Dubin in the fifth inning, and finished with a career-best five RBIs.

Basallo contributed a two-run single during Baltimore’s five-run eighth, while Dean Kremer (9-9) tossed seven innings of three-hit ball with seven strikeouts.

The Astros’ pitching depth was tested again. Cristian Javier, making only his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery, exited after three innings with illness. His four-seam fastball averaged 91.1 mph, down 2.4 mph from his previous outing.

Shawn Dubin’s struggles continued as he allowed four runs without recording an out in the fifth, inflating his ERA to 5.48 after three appearances since coming off the injured list. Kaleb Ort and Jordan Weems surrendered seven more runs combined before outfielder Chas McCormick pitched a scoreless ninth for the second time this week.

The Astros now turn the page to a three-game road series against the Tigers, where Spencer Arrighetti, Hunter Brown, and Framber Valdez will start.