The Seattle Seahawks are hoping that they can build off of last year's 10-7 finish and become NFC West champions or at least a Wild Card team at the end of the regular season. The Seahawks are going with Sam Darnold as their QB1 this season, and they would like the running attack to give him a big assist when it comes to playing consistently on offense. Speedy running back Kenneth Walker has been a big part of the Seattle running game, but he has also had multiple injuries in the past.

Walker has been battling a foot injury during training camp. However, head coach Mike Macdonald believes that Walker is going to practice this week against the Green Bay Packers. The two teams will work together before playing their final preseason game of the summer in Green Bay.

Walker is preparing for his fourth season with the Seahawks after getting selected in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Michigan State. Walker rushed for a combined 1,955 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons, but he played in just 11 games last season and was held to 573 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Seahawks should have solid 1-2 punch on the ground this year

Darnold is coming off a brilliant season as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback last year and the Seahawks clearly believe in him as he has been given a three-year, $100 million contract. Still, it could take him some time to get used to his new environment, so Macdonald would like to support him with a productive running game.

In addition to Walker providing a significant punch with his ability to get to the second level and deliver big plays on a regular basis, the Seahawks are also going to benefit from the presence of Zach Charbonnet. While he is not quite as fast as Walker, Charbonnet may be a tougher runner and he excels at running the ball between the tackles.

Charbonnet carried the ball 135 times for 569 yards and 8 touchdowns a year ago while averaging 4.2 yards per carry. If both backs stay healthy, the running game could be successful in Seattle.

That was not the case last year. The Seahawks averaged 95.7 yards per game on the ground and that figure ranked 28th in the NFL. A solid ground game should also help increase the team's performance on 3rd downs. Seattle ranked 21st at converting those plays into 1st downs.