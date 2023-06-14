During the Vanderpump Rules reunion episode, Lala Kent went hard on Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. She called them names and expressed her anger about the situation. Since then, she's told outlets that she wouldn't ice out Leviss if she came back into the mix. Now, she's clarifying she “doesn't feel bad” for Leviss, though, per Page Six.

“Where I felt for Raquel was, when you’re filming a reality show, in my mind, every single person is mentally equipped to handle whatever is gonna come out of my mouth,” Lala Kent explained. “The second you throw someone in there that cannot handle it, you’re making it so I can’t go and do my job.”

She also clarified she doesn't regret anything she said during the Vanderpump Rules reunion; she considers her job “get[ting] to be unfiltered” on camera. “You’re coming to the reunion to answer for what has happened. I’m not gonna censor myself. If this isn’t the place for you because your mind can’t handle it, you shouldn’t be here.”

Later in the episode, she mentioned that she was the “most angry” of all her cast mates about the cheating scandal. Her and James Kennedy really dug in on Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. It seems both of them don't regret it, because Kennedy has since texted Kent saying he doesn't understand the “hate” he's gotten on social media for what he considers a “legendary” roasting.

“The fact that some people on my Instagram have the audacity to side with those trolls blows my mind,” Kennedy said. “We weren’t even that bad.”