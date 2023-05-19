Call it a silver lining to the whole Scandoval affair, but at least it’s some good news for jilted co-star Ariana Madix — Vanderpump Rules has been picked up for a Season 11. No cast details have been announced for the new season however. Ariana Madix insists she does not want to film with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, her co-stars and co-conspirators in the infamous affair that’s been making headlines since March.

Vanderpump Rules — a long-running reality series for Bravo about the past and current employees at the West Hollywood restaurant SUR, owned by the eponymous Lisa Vanderpump, herself a breakout star from another Bravo show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — has seen new momentum and all-time viewership highs since news broke of the affair.

Ariana Madix is one of the most popular stars of Vanderpump Rules, so when it was uncovered that her long-time boyfriend and co-star Tom Sandoval had cheated on her with her friend and fellow co-star Raquel Leviss, there was an outpouring of support and public interest in the bombshell reveal. After resuming filming season 10 to capture reactions to the affair — which became notoriously known as “Scandoval” — viewership unsurprisingly saw record numbers.

In an interview with the New York Times, Madix said she thinks the public was so invested in this cheating scandal because Sandoval was “someone who was constantly preaching about integrity when it came to other people taking accountability and I think that shift in him — having no integrity — is something that shocked people. Plus, there are also so many people who can relate to the situation and can put themselves in my shoes.”

A Season 11 pickup for Vanderpump Rules was probably just a formality. How Ariana Madix interacts post-breakup with Sandoval and Leviss would undoubtedly make for great TV. But whether Madix or the others involved are willing to subject themselves to that remains to be seen.