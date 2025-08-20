Aug 20, 2025 at 8:56 AM ET

Angel Reese made her long-awaited return to the court on Tuesday night in the Chicago Sky’s 94-88 loss to the Seattle Storm. Reese had last played in the All-Star game and missed seven games due to what was a back injury.

She returned against the Storm to deliver a team-high 19 points on 9-13 shooting, with seven rebounds, four assists, and a block in 26 minutes of action. The 23-year-old then took to X to express her delight after the game.

so happy to be back playing the game i love 😩🥺 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 20, 2025

“so happy to be back playing the game I love 😩🥺,” she wrote, despite her team ending up on the losing side. The Storm, led by Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins’ 21 and 24 points, respectively, took control in the second quarter and survived a late onslaught from the Sky to emerge victorious.

Reese’s return was highly anticipated as the Sky had gone 1-6 in her absence and the two-time All-Star had not given a lot of details about the knock in the first place.

“It felt great. I love basketball. It’s my pride and joy. Sitting and just doing rehab every single day is no fun. I think I learned a lot about myself over the last three, four weeks. I’m super grateful for everybody that was in my corner,” Reese said after the game.

The Sky now sit at 8-26, better than only the Connecticut Sun, and are all but eliminated from postseason contention. Still, Reese’s return brings optimism for the final stretch of the season.

Averaging 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, Reese is set to feature on the cover of NBA 2K26 as a 90 overall. Her profile has continued to grow despite her team’s struggles this campaign.