The Indianapolis Colts' quarterback room was one of the major talking points of the 2025 NFL offseason. After the team signed former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, questions arose about Anthony Richardson's job security. After a dreadful second season that included a mid-season benching, would Richardson be able to keep his QB1 role against a veteran like Jones?

As it turns out, the answer was no. The Colts announced recently that Daniel Jones will be their QB1 for Week 1, with Anthony Richardson serving as the backup. It appears that the former Giant has impressed both his coaches and teammates. One of the qualities that impressed his teammates was his work ethic.

“Smart football player,” Colts wide receiver AD Mitchell said, according to Anthony Calhoun. “Very demanding at quarterback….His work ethic is phenomenal.”

After five up-and-down seasons with the New York Giants, Jones was released midway through the 2024 NFL season. He remained team-less until the end of the season, but was picked up by the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason. Jones went 2-8 in his final year in New York, throwing for 2,070 yards with a 63.3% completion rate and a 47.8 QB Rating.

Article Continues Below

On the other hand, Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has been a disappointment for the Colts so far. The third-year quarterback dealt with injuries in his first year in the league. While he saw a cleaner bill of health last season, Richardson struggled heavily as the full-time starter. Concerns about his accuracy (47.7% completion rate) and his field processing led Indiana to bench him for a few games.

The Colts didn't do a lot of retooling on the offensive end this offseason. Their only major move was signing former Bengals and Bears running back Khalil Herbert. Their receiving core remains mostly the same, with Michael Pittman Jr. as the headliner along with Josh Downs, Mitchell, and Alec Pierce.

Richardson still has two years left in his rookie deal, including this year.