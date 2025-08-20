The Minnesota Vikings are hopeful that they can recapture the magic they had from the 2024 season. Minnesota won 14 games last year with Sam Darnold filling in for an injured J.J. McCarthy. It appears that Minnesota is considering adding more pieces on offense ahead of the regular season.

The Vikings will reportedly explore the trade market for veteran wide receivers ahead of the regular season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“With Jordan Addison suspended and multiple injuries, the #Vikings are seriously exploring veteran receivers in the trade market, per sources,” Pelissero wrote on social media on Wednesday. “All-Pro Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is on track for Week 1. His early-season running mate may not be on the roster.”

Minnesota is motivated both by wide receiver injuries and an upcoming suspension for Jordan Addison.

Justin Jefferson returned to practice on Monday for the first time in 25 days. He has been dealing with a hamstring issue and is projected to be ready for Week 1.

The Vikings are also without Jalen Nailor, who is week-to-week with a hand injury. While that does not sound like a long-term injury, it does seem like his availability for Week 1 is unknown.

Plus Addison must serve his three-game suspension because of his 2024 DUI arrest.

If the Vikings do not add another receiver before Week 1, their depth at wide receiver could quickly become a problem. They could be forced to start a hobbled Justin Jefferson and a host of backups. Rookie Tai Felton is the team's best reserve receiver, along with Lucky Jackson and Thayer Thomas.

Pelissero added that no trade is imminent. But the Vikings are actively looking to add a veteran receiver.

NFL roster cutdown is just six days away, which could both help and hurt Minnesota's attempt to get a trade done.

On one hand, the Vikings could scoop up any veteran receiver cut by another NFL team at the cutdown date. They may even be able to dangle a late-round pick swap to get a trade done.

But the Vikings may also be forced to wait too close to the regular season to add a new receiver.

Vikings fans should keep their eyes peeled for any moves over the next few days.