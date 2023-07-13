With Tom Sandoval rejoining the filming of season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, the bar owner was asked if he knew how Raquel Leviss was doing amid the Scandoval. He also answered if he knew if she was returning to the show. For now, Leviss and Bravo are in negotiations for her return, claiming her mental health trumps recording. But Sandoval answered he didn't know either.

A TMZ photographer caught up with Tom Sandoval, and asked him a few questions, namely how Raquel Leviss was doing. He replied, “I don't know, you'd have to ask her.” As for whether she was returning to Vanderpump Rules for filming, Sandoval had no comment.

These questions come after the epic Scandoval that broke headlines earlier this year. Sandoval cheated on his partner of nine years Ariana Madix with Leviss. She discovered the infidelity after he left some explicit photos of the two of them on his phone. From there, Madix became America's sweetheart, even snagging a spot on the next season of Dancing With the Stars, while Sandoval became public enemy no. 1.

In one of the conversations with the photographer, Sandoval was asked how he thought Madix would do on the dancing competition. He considered it for a second, adding that Derek Hough would be her partner, and gave her a nine out of 10. Not wanting to jinx it, he didn't give her a full ten.

As for Raquel Leviss, she's been in a mental health facility since the recording of the Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes. For now, it's unclear if she'll return to the show. But Sandoval and Madix will be there.