On Friday, former Colorado football standout Shedeur Sanders scored his first NFL touchdown. It came in the second quarter of the preseason matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers.

A game in which Sanders was entrusted as the starter.

Nobody was prouder than his father, Deion Sanders. He took to his X page to express his pride in three simple words.

“Yes! Lawd! Yes!” he posted.

This was the first opportunity for Sheduer to show what he could do. Much like his father, Sheuder made a grand entrance before the game. He arrived with a full entourage, blasting out “his unreleased music”.

There's no question that Sheuder is the most high-profile rookie in the NFL. After all, he was presumed to be the first-round pick in the NFL draft in April. However, he was selected by the Browns as the 144th pick in the 5th round.

Ever since then, the glare of the spotlight has only intensified. Not to mention him battling it out with Joe Flacco over the starting quarterback position.

The foundation Deion Sanders provided to Shedeur Sanders

It is safe to say that Sheduer was groomed to be in the spotlight. His father was one of the most flamboyant and boisterous athletes of his era, both in the NFL and in MLB.

The whole “Primetime” persona has rubbed off onto his offspring, and Sheduer has taken it upon himself to carry on that tradition. Not only that, but a passion for the game and a desire to play at the highest level.

That all came from Deion setting up the “Truth” Youth Sports program to give his kids exposure to all various kinds of sports.

Indeed, that was on full display when father coached son at Colorado. Shedeur Sanders accumulated 7,364 passing yards, 64 passing touchdowns, and broke the single-season passing record in 2024.