Tetairoa McMillan made his professional debut on Thursday and the Carolina Panthers’ rookie wideout didn’t disappoint. After turning heads in OTAs, McMillan looked dominant against the Cleveland Browns in his first NFL preseason game.

McMillan fired up the fanbase with a terrific grab to open the Panthers’ second series Thursday. Third-year quarterback Bryce Young hit the big receiver for a 30-yard gain. The duo connected on a deep shot as Young lobbed a sweet pass down the sideline. McMillan showed excellent awareness, locating the ball over his shoulder and getting both feet inbounds while making the catch.

Panthers fans welcome Tetairoa McMillan to the team

The Panthers are hoping to improve after posting their seventh straight losing season in 2024. Young was benched after a poor start as the team turned to Andy Dalton. However, when he got a second chance to run the offense, Young impressed head coach Dave Canales.

Carolina selected Young first overall in the 2023 draft. But the team began to wonder if he would be part of its future after a rough rookie season. With Young bouncing back in 2024 and establishing himself as the QB1, Carolina went out and got him a weapon.

The Panthers took McMillan eighth overall in the 2025 draft and signed him to a $27.9 million rookie deal. The 6’4”, 219-pound wideout was known for his contested catch abilities at Arizona but McMillan has earned rave reviews as a complete receiver during Panthers’ training camp.

Carolina is hoping that Young can continue playing at a high level this season with McMillan helping to fill out the offense. The team hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2017 but fans are excited for the duo. Here’s what some were saying after their first connection in the pros.

Sleeper wrote:

“I won’t overreact I won’t overreact I won’t overreact”

NFL Rivals added:

“Beautiful connection which should be the first of MANY this year”

2Bros1Book Podcast mocked:

“I heard separation would be an issue at this level.”

Chief declared:

“no cap, bryce and tet will both be pro bowlers this season. you can bookmark this tweet”

And Mountain Goober commented:

“But everyone has been saying tet is a bust?”