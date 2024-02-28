Tom Sandoval is confused about his current feelings about his ex-girlfriend Rachel Leviss. In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules which aired tonight (Feb. 27) at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Sandoval confronted his friends about how they handled his affair with Leviss and how he currently felt about her.
James Kennedy, Leviss' ex, who dated from 2016 to 2021 and was later engaged before calling it off in 2021, spoke to Sandoval about how wrongly he handled the situation with Leviss and Ariana Maddix. Maddix and Sandoval were dating for nine years before the affair between him and Leviss ended their relationship.
“You don't think if you were smart enough that you could have ended things with Ariana and then actually made things work out with Raquel without things blowing up the way
Sandoval admitted that he is still “torn between love and resentment” in how he currently feels about Leviss.
In a confessional, Kennedy expressed how upset he is at Sandoval for his actions regarding the affair.
“Tom Sandoval was the last person in Hollywood that was going to f— me over you know, he was the one guy that I really did trust with all my might,” Kennedy explained. “It just blows my mind that he was the one to backstab me, like harder than anyone else ever has.”
“I screwed up and hurt people and I know I hurt James. I'm taking accountability for that… I want to acknowledge his feelings and make amends,” Sandoval later said in his confessional.
In regards to being with Leviss, he chalked it up to be an escape from his relationship with Maddix.
“It wasn't just about being with Rachel. It was also getting out of a relationship that I know wasn't suiting my life. The path that I was on was not a good path. It needed to change,” he said.
Brock Davies Confronts Tom Sandoval About Handling Of Affair With Rachel Leviss
Another situation he addressed was his current relationship with his friends. Davies told Sandoval that “you put everybody's friendships in a really difficult position” in regards to the affair making headlines nationwide.
“I feel like they're expecting me to just come in and grovel at their feet and beg for forgiveness,” Sandoval shared in a confessional. “But, they're failing to acknowledge the way they came after me. Talking s— about me on social media, selling merch hardcore, pushing conspiracy theories on podcasts. This isn't just about them forgiving me, this is something we need to mutually move on from together.”
However, in his conversation with Davies, he felt as though while he and Rachel didn't mean to hurt anyone while his friends handled the situation had “very specific malicious intent.”
Davies ensured that “We're not your enemy. We’re just very hurt friends.”
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.